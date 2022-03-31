Private buyer eyeing Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs speaks out

GRAFTON — Questions about the private buyer interested in the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs property have been swirling in the community as the individual has been tight-lipped about their identity and intentions.

But now the private buyer has broken their silence and submitted a letter to explain their idea for the 131-acre property.

The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust has spent a decade trying to acquire the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs property and recently faced an unexpected barrier when the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance rejected a $2.3 million Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant that was approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Land Trust was waiting to see if the committee would discuss a reduced amount of $1.6 million at a future meeting, but that is unlikely according to a statement from the office of State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, who is a member of the Joint Committee on Finance.

The letter was given to the News Graphic by State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, who spoke with the buyer after receiving nearly 100 contacts regarding the Cedar Gorge project.

“I was interested in making certain that the aforementioned individual was, first and foremost, a qualified buyer, especially after more than a decade of failed commitments and proposals by others,” Brooks said. “Second, I wanted to better understand their vision for preserving environmentally sensitive areas. Third, I wanted to better ascertain whether this individual would entertain a public-private partnership for access and other issues.”

Brooks asked the buyer if they’d be willing to share their vision for the project and the latter wrote a letter with their attorney, but wanted to remain anonymous until the potential sale is closed.

“It is not my intent to be an advocate for either vision by sharing this information,” Brooks said. “Rather, I felt obligated to share this information with the public and our local elected officials.”

The buyer said he is a Wisconsin native who grew up here and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They still live in Wisconsin and are here “12 months a year.”

“We raised our children here and now enjoy having one of our grandchildren here,” the buyer said.

The buyer stated that they’ve spent a lot of time outdoors and have “a very real appreciation for nature, the environment and the need to protect it over time.”

The buyer’s intention is to develop the property in conjunction with the city of Port Washington and Ozaukee County.

The buyer expressed their appreciation of the bluffs and the surrounding land and wildlife, adding that the property “South of Port” would be developed in an environmentally sensitive manner.

“I understand and appreciate the need to protect the bluffs, Cedar Gorge and the land from water runoff challenges that exist today as well as with any future development,” the buyer said.

The buyer noted that the previous developer had proposed 37 homes on the property.

“Using that number, a development that protects the environment would keep the land on the tax rolls for the city/county and generate a conservative annual tax stream of $500,000.00 that would grow over time,” the buyer said.

The buyer also claimed that they wouldn’t rely on a group of investors or banks to complete an agreed upon development plan. They also stated he plans to use local firms, contractors and businesses as much as possible for this multi-million project to keep the development dollars in Ozaukee County.

“Once the project is completed there will be continued ongoing discretionary spending by the people who live in the project in the city of Port Washington and Ozaukee County to maintain their residences as well as taking advantage of everything the businesses in the city and the county have to offer them,” the buyer said.

Acquiring the land as a park is the first step to a never-ending county expense that will continue to grow over time, the buyer said, consuming county budget dollars that could be used towards schools, police, EMS/Fire Department, mental health services and roads.

The buyer referenced the Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve and how the county is spending money to build a park shelter.

“The analogy of the ‘Free Puppy’ sign applies here … the puppy is only free the day you take it home. Once the land is acquired by OWLT it comes off the tax rolls forever and becomes an expense forever,” the buyer said.

The buyer concluded their letter by stating:

“If OWLT can raise the necessary funds from private sources to buy the land, so be it. But a private/public partnership with the City of Port Washington and Ozaukee County can protect the bluffs and gorge, generate a large economic benefit for the local contractors and businesses while also creating a large and growing perpetual tax revenue stream,” the buyer said. “I believe that’s a real win/win for the City, County and the local community.”