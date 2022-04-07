Proposal to lower decibel limit downtown draws crowd of opponents

Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting in the village of Thiensville drew a standing-room-only crowd. Several people were in attendance to comment about the proposed merger of the Thiensville and Mequon Fire Departments. But, by far, the majority of the people were there to speak in opposition to a proposed ordinance to reduce the decibel level limit of musical groups who have turned Thiensville into a live music mecca. In the end, the Village Board took no action to reduce the sound level of the many groups.