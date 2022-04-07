THIENSVILLE - If only Thiensville village trustees could get the feedback they want on Fire Department staffing that they did Monday when they were considering whether to lower the sound decibel cap in the downtown business district.
Residents, business owners and others formed a line that snaked around the meeting room, waiting for a chance to comment on the issue. The large majority opposed any move to lower the sound level limits, and many wanted to do away with any noise limits.
The proposal would have lowered the limit on decibels from 85 to 75 between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. seven days a week.
According to numerous audio websites, 75 decibels is about the equivalent of an alarm clock or a vacuum cleaner; 85 decibels is about the sound of a garbage disposal or a busy hotel lobby.
Ultimately, the Committee of the Whole - which is comprised of the same members as the Village Board - declined to vote on the item, leaving the current 85-decibel-level in place.
Trustee Rob Holyoke even made a motion to do away with any sound limits, but that motion did not get a second.
It was Trustee Ken Kucharski who asked that the issue be put on the agenda. While he said he wasn’t targeting the restaurant cheel, Kurcharski said they do play music “with more regularity” and he has received complaints from nearby homeowners, apartment dwellers and even a few businesses.
cheel is currently being reconstructed at the corner of Main Street and Buntrock Avenue after fire and smoke destroyed the building in November 2020. The business plan all along was live music in the business’ outdoor baaree.
Owners Jesse and Barkha Daily, in a letter to the board, said their draw “was and is the music.” They said they likely would have considered a different concept or location had they known such an ordinance was a possibility.
“The total retail experience, including the ambiance of music is pertinent for the success of our business,” they wrote.
Jesse Daily also spoke before the board Monday. On Tuesday, he told the News Graphic that the proposal would have forced a 100% reduction in the sound level at the baaree.
“I am happy with the outcome,” he said.
Kucharski told the News Graphic that most communities have ordinances that allow around 65 to 76 decibels and he thought 75 was a good number.
Kucharski, who owns Skippy’s Burger Bar, was criticized by some in the audience Monday, accused of singling out cheel.
“I wasn’t the most popular person last night,” Kucharski said Tuesday.
But Kurcharski said he always tries to find the middle ground and he has to take everything into consideration, including neighbor complaints. He said there are many, many bars and restaurants in Thiensville, each serving their own fare and each very successful, which the village should be very proud of.
Thiensville Business Association Executive Director Rob Kos weighed in on the proposal with a letter to the board and a statement before trustees Monday.
As the former executive director of Gathering on the Green, president of Kos Entertainment and a former senior vice president at Sony Music Entertainment, Kos is probably better versed on the topic of music and noise levels than most in the room Monday.
Kos said that limiting the decibels in the downtown district to 75 is unrealistic.
He told the News Graphic Tuesday that the board made the right decision leaving that number stand.
“I feel that the village trustees took the prudent course of action in not moving forward with the proposed change in the noise ordinance,” he said. “75 dB is just an unrealistically low threshold and would prove to be problematic to monitor and enforce. We have all worked to create and promote a vibrant downtown district. It is reasonable expectation that a healthy byproduct of that district will be certain sound level.”