MEQUON — A group of people hoping to open the third K-12 public charter school in Ozaukee County will hold a community input meeting-listening session Monday, after passing the first of several stages of approval.
The purely informational meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Howard J. Schroeder American Legion Post 457, 6050 Mequon Road, Mequon.
Called the North Shore Classical Academy, the school will have a classical curriculum, said organizer Cheryle Rebholz.
“We are another step closer to our goals,” said Rebholz, a former Mequon-Thiensville School Board member and later, recall election candidate.
It has been almost a year since Rebholz sent out the charter school proposal survey after she and three others failed to oust four M-T School Board members last November. The survey asked participants how many school-aged children are in the household, where they attend school, how satisfied they are with their current district and how likely they are to enroll their student in the newly created charter school.
“The mission of the school under consideration is to inspire and challenge our kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students with a robust education dedicated to fostering student civic service, love of country and moral character. Our approach to education is sound and time-tested. It is content-rich in both the humanities and the sciences. We teach the skills students need to become rational, critical, analytical thinkers. This form of education is often referred to as a ‘classical education,’” the survey said.
NSCA was approved by Office of Educational Opportunity Director Vanessa Moran in April to advance from the phase one application to phase two, Rebholz said. It was also given the green light to become a classical curriculum school partner with Hillsdale College, making it the first classical curriculum charter school in the state.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, charter schools are public, nonsectarian schools created through a businesslike contract or
charter” between the charter governance board and the sponsoring school board or other chartering authority. Wisconsin school law gives charter schools freedom from most state rules and regulations in exchange for greater accountability for results.
Like traditional public schools, charter schools are public, free and typically have no entry requirements. Out of the 236 charter schools in Wisconsin, there are two in Ozaukee County: the Riveredge Outdoor Learning Elementary School and Wisconsin Virtual Learning, a charter school of the Northern Ozaukee School District, according to DPI’s website.
“My first location choice is Mequon, because it logistically is in the middle of the five school districts,” Rebholz said. “The region we want to serve is Bayside/ Nicolet, Brown Deer, Mequon/ Th i e n s v i l l e, Cedarburg and Grafton school districts, but anyone can attend.”
Rebholz said that NSCA’s model would be based on a liberal arts curriculum, with the core subjects of history, literature, science and mathematics.
The phase two application is due Nov 1.
“That is the end of the line if we are offered a contract to launch our tuition free public charter school,” Rebholz added.