OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Pinewood Derby is one of the most popular events for Boy Scouts of America clubs across the country, helping them to use science to build the fastest wood racing cars possible. With the help of adults, kids build and decorate their own unpowered, unmanned miniature cars from wood, usually from kits. Using weights — within limits — and gravity, the cars can reach speeds of almost 200 mph.
The first Pinewood Derby was held on May 15, 1953 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. by Cub Scout Pack 280C. The concept was created by the Pack’s cubmaster, Don Murphy.
The Ozaukee County 4-H 2023 Pinewood Derby, held Feb. 12 at the County Fairgrounds, was a fun day of racing for the youngsters as well as the adults. A total of 57 raced this year, with participants starting at 3 years old. This was the 12th running of the Ozaukee derby.
Saukville Boy Scout Troop 877 has loaned its track and computer to the 4-H group for several years.
Here are the results from this year’s derby: Pre-K/Kindergarten Speed — First place, Kennedy J.; Second place, Courtney G.; Third place, Mason H.; Fourth place, Ryan G.; Slowest car, Caleb H.
Craft — First place, Roman S.; Second place, Amelia S.; Third place, Maisie B.; Fourth place, Mason H.
Early Elementary Speed — First place, Olivia B.; Second place, Georgia K.; Third place, Merrick H.; Fourth place, Aidan B.; Slowest car, Donovon.
Craft — First place, Adelyn A.; Second place, Georgia K.; Third place, Addison K.; Fourth place, Aidan B.
Elementary Speed — First place, Landon J.; Second place, Amelia S.; Third place, Logan K.; Fourth place, Hadley H.; Slowest car, Leah S.
Craft — First place, Lilly S.; Second place, Hadley H.; Third place, Nicholas P.; Fourth place, Marisa H.
Middle School Speed — First place, Samantha B.; Second place, Adalynn B.; Third place, Brody G.; Fourth place, Sarah H.; Slowest car, Silas S.
Craft — First place, Jadyn A.; Second place, Cora P.; Third place, Silas S; Fourth place, David C.
High School Speed — First place, Elenora G.; Second place, Marisa W.; Third place, Maggie S.; Slowest car, Maggie S.
Craft — First place, Elenora G.; Second place, Maggie S.; Third place, Marisa W.
Adult Speed — First place, Jessica H.; Second place, Jim B.; Third place, Jason H.; Slowest car, Jason H.
Craft — First place, Jessica H.; Second place, Jason H.; Third place, Jim B.