I want to give a shoutout to the good Samaritan who found a wallet on Highway 60 Monday, July 24 and turned it in to the Cedarburg Police Department! It was my son-in-law’s wallet, and we were leaving for Pennsylvania the next morning. He had left it on the back of his pickup truck cover while filling his gas tank up at Kwik Trip. Thank you, my friend, and I just want to say there is still hope for humanity in this day and age! He (son-in-law) would like to personally thank you if you want to reach out. Kudos to you!
Bob Eineichner, Grafton
Want to recognize someone for a kind deed or action? Simply write a letter 300 words or less to “Random Act of Kindness” explaining what happened and expressing your gratitude. Please include your name and community of residence. Letters may be emailed to lcurtis@conleynet.com or mailed or dropped off at the News Graphic office, W61 N306 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI.