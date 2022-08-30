OZAUKEE COUNTY — Dramatic shifts in the boundaries of Assembly Districts 23 and 24 following the 2022 Census redistricting means many Grafton and Mequon residents will want to check their legislative maps before casting a vote in November’s general election. The biggest change will come for those in Grafton, some of whom were once in District 23, but are all now in District 24.
Boundaries of legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts using updated Census data. How those lines are drawn can help one political party or the other by putting more of one party into a district to help give a party an upper hand in an election.
Known as gerrymandering, it is a hotly debated topic, and the 2021 redistricting was no exception.
Maps drawn by both the Republican-controlled Legislature and the Democratic governor were submitted, with Gov. Evers’ map approved by the state Supreme Court before it went to the U.S. Supreme Court for review. The justices gave it back to the state’s highest court, which eventually favored the Republican-drawn districts.
Iowa is recognized as the model for impartial map drawing, as nonpartisan staff create the maps with a nonpolitical approach before the Legislature votes on them But in Wisconsin, like more than 30 other states, the Legislature — and the parties in charge in the Assembly and Senate — draws the maps.
Carlene Bechen of the WI Fair Maps Coalition said the Democrats had a chance in 2009 to pass legislation that would make the process nonpartisan. But they did not take the opportunity. The next year, Republican Scott Walker was elected governor and both chambers of the Legislature shifted the same way.
Bechen said that since then, district boundaries have been drawn to heavily favor Republicans.
“That has cemented the Republican advantage in a way that strongly tilted toward Republicans, even though we are a 50-50 state,” she said.
But State Sen. Duey Stroebel R-Saukville, chairs the Senate Committee on Government Operations, which held hearings on the state boundaries using the 2020 Census data, and said districts are drawn using principles such as compactness, maintaining communities of interest and avoiding municipal and county splits.
“The Supreme Court said you want to get a map with the least changes possible,” he said.
But with nearly 100 districts, that is a lot to juggle, he said.
He noted that Evers People’s Maps Commission had maps ready to go before the commission, but pulled them at the last minute and presented new maps.
Stroebel said that ultimately, the vast majority of Democrats are in the cities of Milwaukee and Madison.
In District 23 and 24, it hard to say how much political motivation, if any, went into drawing the new districts, but one could argue it makes current District 24 more heavily Republican for longtime Rep Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.
The district which still has all of Germantown and some of Mequon in it, has lost the portion of Brown Deer that was previously in it and has brought in both the town and village of Grafton, which had previously been in District 23 represented by Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay.
Andraca’s district, on the other hand, is arguably more Democratic leaning, based on the voting habits in past elections.
Andraca said that after both the state and U.S. Supreme courts got involved, the state now has some of the most gerrymandered districts in the nation.
“Wisconsin needs an independent redistricting process, like those being used by our neighbors in Iowa and Michigan, so that we can elect representatives that represent the interests of our communities, not a political party,” she said.
Knodl, who has been in the Assembly since 2008, has been through two redistrictings. The number one goal, he said, is to balance the population shifts. He said that with more people leaving the city for the suburbs, there has been more growth in communities like Germantown, Mequon and Grafton.
“So you’ve got to recognize that, and that’s where the population goes and that’s where the maps are going to grow,” he said.
Keeping communities — like Grafton — whole is also a high priority. Now with all of Grafton in his district, Knodl said he is working hard to make his presence known there.
“It’s all new to me and I’m all new to Grafton. They don’t know me and I don’t know them,” he said. “But it certainly makes my presence there in the 24th Assembly district much larger in Ozaukee County, where in the past I really just had southern and west Mequon.”
Knodl said he has been getting to know the Grafton people more over the summer, attending the Fourth of July parade and the Booster Club corn roast.
“It focuses on being a good community and the people who live there are involved in the community,” he said.