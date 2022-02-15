Rees remembered for integrity, leadership

CEDARBURG - George Rees always wanted to work in law enforcement. Beginning his career as a patrolman at the Cedarburg Police Department in 1964, he would go on to distinguish himself as a dedicated worker who valued hard work, kindness and honesty - “a peaceman,” he always said, “not a policeman.”
Rees, who served the city of Cedarburg as chief of police from 1981 to 1999, passed away on Feb. 7 at the age of 83.
“He was an integrity-keeper, right down to the end,” said Roxanna Rees, his wife of over 60 years. “He loved what he did. He loved people, and he loved helping them.”
Recently retired Cedarburg Police Chief Tom Frank praised Rees for his integrity on and off the force.
“He was a very good chief, and he was an even better man,” said Frank, who worked with Rees for two decades at the Cedarburg Police Department and eventually succeeded him as chief. “He was smart and compassionate and very kind to everybody.”
George Robert Rees, known to family and friends as “Bob,” was born in 1938 in Churdan, Iowa and was raised on a 160-acre grain and dairy farm. He met his future wife Roxanna (nŽe Laxton) while working at a Woolworth’s department store in Davenport, Iowa. “They dated for three months and he knew she was the one,” said their daughter Corinne Baum. “They were together right down to the end.”
The couple married on Jan. 11, 1962, and moved to Cedarburg in 1964, the same year that Rees began with the police department. They would go on to raise a family that included four children, 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The sound of the police scanner was a familiar sound in the Rees home; even the family parakeet could say “Cedarburg Police Department,” said Baum.
Rees achieved the rank of detective in 1974 and assistant chief in 1979, and was promoted to chief in 1981. Frank described Rees as a “good, strong leader” who acted as a mentor for countless employees at the police department.
“He always gave great advice,” Frank said. “He was very knowledgeable on many things related to law enforcement, such as engaging the community and how to interact with people in the community.”
Rees assumed the role of chief of police during a time of some turmoil for the department; the resignation of the previous chief came amidst allegations of misconduct.
“He did a really nice job of leading the department out of that,” Frank said. “His integrity was impeccable and he was very well-respected throughout the county and the state.”
It was, in part, Rees’ leadership that helped to restore public confidence in the police department when he first took over as chief, said his longtime colleague Mike Caldwell, who served as Rees’ second-in-command for a number of years.
“It was a terrible time, and when it was done, Bob and I both looked at each other and said, it’s time for us to figure out how to rebuild the department - but the biggest part was to rebuild the trust with the community,” he said.
Caldwell added that Rees was supportive of his efforts to increase administrative support for the officers on the streets.
“We built that bridge and that relationship, and after that point we had a tremendous relationship with the unions and the guys, and with the community,” Caldwell said.
“He was always there for us and never complained about things,” said Jerry Herbst, who worked for the police department throughout Rees’ entire tenure as chief. “I don’t know of one person who could ever say anything bad about him. He was good at his job, he was a great chief. He didn’t play games with people. He was honest and he did the job. We knew that we could depend on him, and we knew that he always had our back.”
Though most of his colleagues retired at the age of 55, Rees stayed on as chief of police, until he was into his sixties.
“He wanted to do it longer,” Baum said. “When he did decide to retire, it was because he was still healthy enough, and he wanted to spend time with the family while he still had the health to do it.” The Reeses continued to live in Cedarburg, but spent winters in Florida, where Rees could indulge his longtime hobby of golf.
As dedicated as he was to his career in law enforcement, it was his faith that really defined Rees, said his family. He was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1972, and “he felt his most valuable contribution to the community was his volunteer ministry, teaching others the Bible’s message of hope,” said Baum. “After his retirement he was able to increase his volunteer ministry work and was known for visiting the sick as well as offering a leading hand to anyone in need.”
“He was always there if you needed something,” said Caldwell. “He was just a good person.”