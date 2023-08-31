GRAFTON — The Grafton Scholarship Group is hosting its sixth annual Moonlight Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Edgewater Golf Course in Grafton.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a shotgun scramble. The cost is $50 per golfer, which includes golf, a glow-in-the-dark golf ball, glow stick and necklace, two drink tickets and appetizers. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, hole events and a putting contest. Non-golfers are also welcome.
The event proceeds will go directly to fund scholarships. Since 1991, the GSG has awarded over $644,000 in scholarships.
Registration is required by Tuesday. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/4fau4sj5. Golfers can register at Edgewater Golf Course, at Grafton High School or online at https://tinyurl.com/ynm9w2h.
Any businesses interested in becoming a hole sponsor for this event can contact Kelly Rieck at 262-376-5523 or krieck@grafton.k12.wi.us.