CEDARBURG — Join Cedarburg Poms for a Dance Camp on Aug. 9 and 10 at the Cedarburg Community Gym, W63N645 Washington Ave.

Camp runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days and kindergarten through eighth grade kids are invited. Sessions include different dance styles, acrobats, acting for dancers, dance games and more. Includes light dinner and snacks.

Cost is $50 per child; $80 total for two siblings. Register by Friday to receive a T-shirt for a performance on Aug. 10. Email Stacy Sylvester at cedarburgpoms@wi.rr.com to register and provide payment.

