PORT WASHINGTON - The report of a child seen floating on a log in Lake Michigan turned up nothing after more than five hours of searching by multiple agencies from in and outside Ozaukee County.
Ozaukee County Emergency Management Director Scott Ziegler said they got the call of a possible missing child in the water near South Beach in Port Washington about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple agencies were dispatched, including the Port Washington fire and police departments and the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Emergency Management rescue boat quickly entered the water, as did divers from fire departments around the county. Drones were launched from the air and the water, Ziegler said. Specifically, the Sheboygan County Sheriff had a team out in the water and sent a drone up to search. Ziegler said it’s the first time a drone has been launched from the water for a search in which he’s been involved.
“Usually they are flown from land,” he said.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lent a plane to the effort and the Great Lakes Diving Center in Sheboygan brought towfish sonar, with an operator.
Ziegler said the camera on the Diving Center’s boat was like using the latest generation iPhone, versus a 1990s phone on their boats.
But ultimately, no child or teenager was found, Ziegler said. Nor was anyone reported missing.
“The search went through about 8 p.m., when we lost light,” he said. “Absent any further information being developed, we decided not to restart at daylight.”
Zeigler said it’s possible someone saw a person go out on a log, but didn’t see them return.
“I truly believe the witness did see somebody going out,” he said. “We have to take the information we are given and act on that.