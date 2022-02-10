Rhythm, art and wine

GRAFTON - Members of the Grafton American Legion is excited to announce a new free event for everyone in the community.
For the Love of Art & Rhythm, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, will feature local artists showcasing their work, along with several jewelry artisans. Their work will be available for purchase from 3 pm to 6 pm. The String Along String Band will play from 7 pm. to 10 p.m.
“This new and exciting event features two things near and dear to Ozaukee County residents - art and live music,” said publicity coordinator Amy Luft. “People are looking for things to do in the middle of winter.
"For the Love of Art & Rhythm offers an opportunity to view the works of local artisans, enjoy fine wine and listen to a band that plays music that everyone knows and that covers all the bases,” Luft added.
The String Along String Band plays music by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, John Denver, Elvis and Roy Orbison, along with rock ‘n' roll, blue grass, country and other classics from days gone by.
For wine enthusiasts, there will be fine wines available for purchase by the glass, along with a full cash bar available throughout the afternoon and evening events. A 50/50 raffle will be conducted during the evening.
Complimentary light snacks will be provided.
“This event is different and more unique than past events we’ve ever held,” said event coordinator Al Richards. “We realize that there are many people who may have never stepped inside our hall. With this event we hope to create an opportunity for art and live music lovers to come to our venue.”
“For the Love of Art & Rhythm is free to the community and best of all supports veterans' causes,” Luft said.
The American Legion is the largest patriotic organization in the world. The organization is committed to mentoring youth, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities.
The Rose Harms Legion Post 355 is located at 1540 13th Ave. For more information about the event, call 262-377-8887. For membership information, visit www.legion.org.