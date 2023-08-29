SAUKVILLE — Riveredge Nature Center will host Family Nature Club from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the center.
Family Nature Club is a free offering designed for kids, teens and their families. Riveredge facilitates outdoor, environmental educationbased experiences for families to enjoy together throughout the school year. With fun seasonal themes, the club meets at many different parks in Ozaukee, Washington and Sheboygan counties.
This event kicks off the season with a celebration at Riveredge, where participants will catch some crayfish, play outdoor games, enjoy a potluck dinner together and end the day with s’mores. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass.
All ages welcome, but registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/5ay95wxk.