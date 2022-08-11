GRAFTON - It was Aug. 1, 1943. The strategic Operation Tidal Wave bombing raid on refineries located near Ploesti, Romania was a costly one for the U.S. Army Air Corps, with more than 300 crewmen and 53 aircraft lost.
Ozaukee County families were not spared. Among those lost was 1st Lt. Roy Harms, the first Grafton resident to die in World War II. Harms, a B-24 pilot flying in the 329th Squadron of the 93rd Bomb Group, perished along with seven of his crew members in what is considered one of the largest bombing attacks of the war. One crew member survived.
While his memory is preserved on the Wall of Honor at the American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, no remains of Harms were ever identified over the past 79 years.
Until now.
Last week, on Aug. 6, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reached out to the Harms family to notify them that the remains of Roy have been positively identified.
Allen Buchholz, vice president of the Ozaukee County Historical Society, said Wednesday that the family just received notification that Harms’ remains will be allowed to come home.
Buchhnolz said that, due to the massive destruction and the number of dead, very few remains from the battle were identified.
“Local Romanians buried what remains they could recover,” he said.
It wasn’t until after the war that many unidentified remains were sent to the Ardennes American Cemetery near Liege, Belgium. Over 10 years ago, some of these unidentified remains were exhumed and sent for testing by the DPAA, according to Buchholz.
Laura Harms Murphy, the only surviving sister of Roy Harms, was contacted to contribute a DNA sample. Laura passed away in February of 2020 at the age of 99. It was her wish that her brother’s remains be returned to Grafton.
Harms was the only son of five children of Ben and Jenny Harms, who operated a general store on Bridge Street. He was a Boy Scout leader and graduated from Grafton High School.
Harms enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1938. He received his wings and learned how to fly B-24 bombers.
On his way from training in Nebraska to his first assignment in England, Harms flew his B-24 over Grafton on June 5, 1943 and buzzed his home on Green Bay Road, according to information that historian Buchholz gathered over the years. His crew threw a note out the window of the bomber near the house. With signatures of all members, it was wrapped around a 50-caliber bullet and had a tail of cloth tied to it.
Harms flew six bombing missions before his final, fateful operation in Romania, according to Buchholz.
Grafton American Legion post Cmdr. Ken Kasprzak said that five Medals of Honor were awarded the day of the attack, the most in any single conflict in American military history. Harms received the Distinguished Flying Cross, in addition to the Purple Heart.
Formerly called the Fred Rose Post 355, the Grafton Legion was renamed the Rose-Harms American Legion Post in 1946 to honor the 26-year-old Grafton native. It was “to incorporate names of both a WWI and WWII armed Forces member,” Kasprzak said.
The Army has told the family that it will contact them in two months for final details and arrangements.
The family is allowing Buchholz and Kasprzak to plan a community memorial.