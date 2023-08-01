GRAFTON — Sahale Ale Works hosted its inaugural Dog Day Afternoon, a benefit for MADACC, Saturday.
The day included pet-oriented vendors, a Grafton High School Cheer Team fundraiser and pet- and owner-oriented baskets and prizes. Musician Trapper Schoepp entertained at the end of Saturday’s event. MADACC brought along adoptable pets.
For every drink purchased during the event, $1 was donated to MADACC — the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. Located in Milwaukee, MADACC is a public safety organization that rescues and assures safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for more than 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year.
“We take our commitment to the animals and citizens of the municipalities that we serve very seriously and strive to ensure that we do all we can to ensure we make the right decision for each and every animal that comes into our building,” according to information on the website. For information about MADACC, visit madam.org.