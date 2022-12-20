Saukville Food Pantry reaches $60,000 goal toward its own pantry site

SAUKVILLE - After a 25-day fundraising campaign, The Saukville Community Food Pantry officially raised more than $60,000 in contributions. The donations will be placed in the food pantry’s capital fund and gets them closer to occupying the former Tri-Par building at the corner of South Main Street and Green Bay Avenue in Saukville.
Food Pantry Executive Director and founder Mark Gierach has been amazed by the way the community has come together for the cause.
“I’m simply beside myself," Gierach said. "I am truly taken aback at how so many local businesses came forth to help us make this campaign a success. We’re truly blessed.”
James Schowalter, president and COO of Port Washington State Bank, echoed Gierach's enthusiasm.
“There are so many wonderful families and companies that participated in this campaign. While we are happy to have spearheaded this effort with the $25,000 match, we couldn’t be where we are today and we couldn’t give what we give without local businesses,” Schowalter said.
The Saukville Community Food Pantry wishes to thank these participating donors who contributed to the campaign:
- 5 Corners Dodge
- Advanced Restoration
- Ansay Group
- Artistry Oasis
- Bella Lei Salon Spa
- Bonnilake Real Estate
- Brian Barber
- Cedar Creek Motorsports
- Cedarburg Community Connection
- Concordia University School of Pharmacy
- Downtown Dough
- Ernisse Funeral Home
- Grafton Orthodontics
- Harbor City Plumbing
- Jeff and Stephanie Maves
- Jiffy Overhead Door
- John and Connie Ross
- Johnson Configural
- Lakeside Properties LLC
- Master Printwear
- Mel’s Charities
- Mepps Lures/Sheldon Industries
- Michael and Donna Scaffidi
- Mile Rock Site Solutions
- Mr. Mover
- Newman Chevrolet
- Ozaukee Home Vet
- Pauline Morrison
- Port Spine
- Re/Max- Dave, Tom and Mike Didier
- Red Arrow Real Estate
- Ridge Creek Realty
- Sandmaster
- Saukville Lions Club
- Schaffer Development
- Scott Bretl
- Spectrum IT
- The Welcome Home Team Realty Executives
- Three60 Real Estate
- Today’s Dentistry
- Urban and Judie Braam
- Vineyard Church
- Women for Community Cheer
The Saukville Community Food Pantry is a nonprofit providing warm meals, groceries, school supplies and support to families in need in Ozaukee County. It offers a shopping experience that allows families to choose the foods that work best for their dietary needs.
In addition to the pantry, they provide a free meal site, holiday meal boxes, mobile food pantries, a Back 2 School Fair and a Back Pack Fridays Program in the Port Washington/Saukville School District.
They believe that access to food is a basic human right and they welcome all people in need, according to a press release.