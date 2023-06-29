PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington Senior Center and the Wisconsin Bike Fed will host Savvy Cycling for seniors from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 6 in the Port Washington State Bank community room, 218 E. Washington St. in Port Washington.
A certified Wisconsin Bike Fed instruction will provide lessons on how to be a more safe and confident cyclist, as biking is a fun and safe activity to do at any age.
Attendees are asked to bring a bicycle, water bottle and helmet.
Helmets are required for insurance purposes.
Contact Catherine Kiener at 262-284-5821 for information and to reserve a spot.