THIENSVILLE — What is now the very popular Thiensville Village Park was once a 14-acre piece of land owned by Max Poeltzig.
When Thiensville was a popular resort town, Max ran a boat rental business and offered steam launch rides on the river. In 1923, Poeltzig sold the land to the Thiensville Athletic Association to build a baseball diamond and bleachers. It took the baseball team over 10 years of community fundraisers to pay off the loan for the land.
In 1933, the land was given to the village of Thiensville, who hired famed landscape architect Robert Boerner to design today’s Thiensville Village Park.