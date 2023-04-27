GRAFTON — Pictured here is a view of Ulao Station looking north from Highway 60. Standing on the tracks are Fred Helms (left) and Art Tess (center).
Port Ulao was founded in 1847 by James T. Gifford of Elgin, Ill. He sought to take advantage of the lake and the clearing of land taking place in the area. Gifford built a 1,000-foot wooden pier into the lake for steamers to dock. He then constructed a chute down the 150-foot bluff to the decks of the wood-burning steamships. The pier was also notable because during the Civil war, several companies of Milwaukee militia disembarked there to deal with a draft riot in Port Washington.
The village of Ulao succumbed to the transition from wood to coal fuel for steamboats.