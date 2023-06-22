MEQUON — Paul and Albertina Radue celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in May 1926. Pictured from left are Mrs. Margaret Bartelt, Mrs. Albertina Radue, Mr. Paul Radue and Mrs. Gustave Suelflow.
Although it is hard to tell from the photo, Mrs. Radue may have been wearing her wedding dress. When the couple was married in 1876, it was traditional for brides to wear black. Her wedding dress was made from silk taffeta. It has been preserved and will be on display in the log cabin at the Trinity Historical Site during the Freistadt Fourth Picnic.