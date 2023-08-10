THIENSVILLE — This photo from about 1900 was taken facing north on Main Street in what was to become the Village of Thiensville. Two buildings on the left, Bublitz’s General Store and Commercial House (with the tower) were built in the mid-late 1890s.
The large building on the right housed a wagonmaker, and the home further north, the Maas-Bublitz home, was built in 1898. Prior to it being called Main Street, this was The Cedarburg Plank Road.
Main Street was paved in 1915 to accommodate automobile traffic, and it became part of Wisconsin State Highway 57.