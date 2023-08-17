CEDARBURG — The E.G. Wurthmann residence was built in 1866. It is a beautiful example of Victorian architecture. E.G. Wurthmann was born in Oldenburg Germany in 1846. At the age of 10, an orphan, he immigrated to the United States and first settled in Mequon.
In 1866, he settled in Cedarburg and built the house on Washington Avenue and Wurthmann Street. His trade was that of a painter. The porch of the house has a beautiful example of his painting. His paintings can also be found in the Ozaukee County Courthouse building.
The house is currently owned by Judy Jepson, who made significant volunteer contributions to many organizations that focused on history and historic preservation.