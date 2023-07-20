GRAFTON — The Schmit vacation cabins were opened in the late 1940s and operated until the 1960s. They were a popular destination and were located on Highway 141 (Port Washington Road) about 18 miles north of Milwaukee and approximately halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.
It was situated just south of where Schmit’s Pavilion is today on Highway 60 and Port Washington Road. An early advertisement described the cabins as “the most modern tourist cabins around Milwaukee with all modern conveniences. We invite you to make your headquarters here while visiting in Wisconsin. Inner spring mattress, hot and cold water and Lake Michigan accommodations. Modernistic barroom where you can enjoy your favorite drink and dancing every Saturday.”
They also offered lunch and dinner to their guests.