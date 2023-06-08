CEDARBURG — The Bohrtz-Krueger Blacksmith Shop was located on the corner of Washington Avenue and Western Road. The blacksmith shop was built during the mid-1800s (the approximate date is 1848) by August and William Bohrtz and contained two forges. They operated the shop until 1913, when it was sold to William Krueger for $10,000.
Blacksmiths of this era would not only shoe horses, but would have made much of the hardware of the day, such has hand tools, utensils, railings, gates and door hardware. Blacksmiths would also repair wagons, harnesses and machinery, hand-crafting the necessary metal parts.
The blacksmith shop was torn down in the 1950s and was replaced by a gas station. The Tri-Par gas station that operated for many years was later torn down and that lot stood vacant. The property was purchased in 2003, where a beautiful replica of the blacksmith shop was built. Clementine Salon now occupies the building.