CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board adopted the Second Step Bullying Prevention Unit for grades 5K-5 during its meeting on July 19.
According to Kara Amundson, director of Student Services, a team of student services personnel identified and reviewed 15 anti-bullying resources. Upon the initial review, 12 of the resources did not meet the team's criteria and the remaining three resources were further reviewed to determine which resource best met the objectives they were looking for.
Those resources were the 2014 edition of the Second Step Bullying Prevention Unit — which the school district has been using — as well as Act Now! Bullying Prevention by Children’s Hospital of WI and Olweus Bullying Prevention Program out of Clemson University.
The School Board was provided a draft of a letter that would be sent to parents at the beginning of the school year that gives an overview of the content for each lesson. Superintendent Jeridon Clark added that an email will be sent out a week prior to each lesson as a reminder for parents.
The lessons have been taught by CSD elementary school psychologists, which School Board Vice President David Krier asked why that was the case.
Amundson said the rationale behind it was that school psychologists have the background, knowledge and training to more effectively and efficiently deliver this level of instruction.
“It’s one less thing our classroom teachers then have to navigate, learn and master,” she added.
Krier said after looking after the list of responsibilities of the school psychologists, he wasn’t sure teaching these lessons was the best fit for them, which School Board President Rick Leach said this was something to explore more.
School Board member Connie Kincaide, who has a child in elementary school in Cedarburg, said she hasn’t seen an issue with the school psychologists teaching the lessons.
"I found that to be helpful as also a parent who has a student with an IEP … From my perspective, it’s been beneficial for our family so I would want to understand more in depth why there would be a change to that and what that potentially would look like,” Kincaide said.
School Board member Kate Noetzel asked if teachers could do the lessons, and Clark said the advantage of having the school psychologists do it is to have a consistent voice throughout the schools. Noetzel said she thought a teacher could deliver it the same way as the next teacher.
“I would argue you would want the most experienced in the district since they’re already employed by the district to be there and have the teachers in the classroom essentially as reinforcement and back up,” said School Board member Kate Erickson.
In other business, the School Board adopted IMPACT Social Studies for grades 5K through fifth grade; grade six World History: Voices and Perspectives; and grades seven and eight US History: Voices and Perspectives.
The McGraw Hill resources were approved with the following stipulations: the online resource would not be made available to students and its use by teachers will be pre-vetted so it is in alignment with CSD standards and beliefs; the SEL Teacher Hints section in the Teacher's Guide will only be used after they have been vetted in the Professional Learning Teams process; and the CSD definition (not the McGraw Hill definition) for the purpose of Social Studies will be shared/used with/by all teachers.