Cedarburg School District
Friday — (Elementary) cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, Baja salad/roll, turkey and cheese sub, romaine salad, cucumber, pineapple, apples; (WMS, CHS) meatball sub melt/breadstick, choice of fruit and/or vegetable Menus can be accessed at cedarburgk12wi. schooldish.com.
Grafton School District
Tuesday — (JLMS Grade 6 only) chicken & cheese quesadilla, cheese quesadilla, salsa, sour cream, seasoned potato wedges, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS Grade 9 only) General Tso's chicken, brown rice, seasoned oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookies, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Wednesday — (Elementary) jumbo crispy chicken tenders, waffle, breakfast syrup, beef hot dog, American cheese, build your own pizza fun lunch, tater tots, whole fruit; (JLMS) jumbo crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, whole grain waffle, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) jumbo crispy chicken tenders, whole grain waffles, breakfast syrup, french fries, 2Mato station, Mac & Cheesyology station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Thursday — (Elementary) cheese quesadilla/ salsa, low fat sour cream, classic American cheeseburger, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, corn, chilled fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) breaded fish bites, cornbread, oven baked potato wedges, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Friday — (Elementary) mini turkey corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, cereal, Goldfish & yogurt fun lunch, green beans, whole fruit; (JLMS) macaroni and cheese, margarine, green beans, whole grain sliced bread, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) savory Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, whole grain sliced bread, seasoned peas, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Friday — (Elementary) cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, Baja salad/roll, turkey and cheese sub, romaine salad, cucumber, pineapple, apples; (MS, HHS) meatball sub melt/breadstick, romaine salad, cucumber slices Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.