Cedarburg School District
Monday — (All Schools) No school-no hot lunch service Tuesday — (Elementary) grilled cheese, chicken parmesan flatbread, chicken ham chef salad/roll, pretzel, cheese, yogurt pack, broccoli, carrots, diced pears, bananas; (WMS, CHS) chicken parmesan flatbread, choice of fruit and/or vegetable Wednesday — (Elementary) nacho cheese walking taco, cheese quesadilla, Baja salad/roll, ham and cheese sandwich, kickin’ pinto beans, zucchini, diced peaches, apple; (WMS, CHS) nacho cheese walking taco/churro, choice of fruit and/or vegetable Thursday — (Elementary) bacon cheeseburger, veggie burger, turkey chef salad/roll, make your own pizza bagel, rainbow veggies, celery sticks, applesauce, pears; (WMS, CHS) vegan chicken nuggets, yellow rice, choice of fruit and/or vegetable Friday — (Elementary) cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, popcorn chicken salad/roll, cookie hummus, yogurt, Goldfish pack, spinach salad, baby carrots, apricot, apples; (WMS, CHS) buzzer beater basket/breadstick, choice of fruit and/or vegetable Menus can be accessed at cedarburgk12wi. schooldish.com.
Grafton School District
Monday — (All Schools) No school-no hot lunch service Tuesday — (Elementary) mashed potato & chicken bowl, whole grain dinner roll, pizza roll up, chicken patty wrap/cheese, corn, chilled fruit; (JLMS) vanilla, apple & orange smoothie, breakfast syrup, tater tots, whole grain waffle, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) cheese pizza cruncher, garlic twist, seasoned broccoli/cheese sauce, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Wednesday — (Elementary) ham and mozzarella flatbread fold, chicken nuggets, whole grain sliced bread, build your own pizza fun lunch, baked crinkle fries, whole fruit; (JLMS) cheese stuffed breadsticks/marinara sauce, corn, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Nashville hot chicken sandwich, pickles, sliced tomatoes, confetti coleslaw, 2Mato station, Mac & Cheesyology station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Thursday — (Elementary) cheese stuffed breadsticks/marinara sauce, crispy chicken patty sandwich, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, smile potatoes, chilled fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Swedish meatballs, brown rice, seasoned mixed vegetables, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Friday — (Elementary) Swedish meatballs, brown rice, whole grain sliced bread, beef hot dog, cereal, Goldfish & yogurt fun lunch, green beans, whole fruit; (JLMS) mashed potato & chicken bowl, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) chicken & cheese quesadilla, cheese quesadilla, Mexicali corn, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice. com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Monday — (All Schools) No school-no hot lunch service
Tuesday — (Elementary) grilled cheese, chicken parmesan flatbread, chicken ham chef salad/roll, pretzel, cheese, yogurt pack, broccoli, carrots, strawberry cup, bananas; (MS, HHS) chicken parmesan flatbread, carrots, broccoli Wednesday — (Elementary) nacho cheese walking taco, cheese quesadilla, Baja salad/roll, ham and cheese sandwich, kickin’ pinto beans, cucumber, peach cup, apple slices; (MS, HHS) nacho cheese walking taco/churro, kickin’ pinto beans, cucumbers Thursday — (Elementary) bacon cheeseburger, veggie burger, turkey chef salad/roll, make your own pizza bagel, french fries, celery sticks, applesauce, pears; (MS, HHS) vegan chicken nuggets/yellow rice, french fries, celery sticks Friday — (Elementary) cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, popcorn chicken salad/roll, cookie hummus, yogurt, Goldfish pack, spinach salad, carrots, pineapple, apples; (MS, HHS) buzzer beater basket/breadstick, spinach salad, baby carrots Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.