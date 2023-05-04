May 1 through May 5
Cedarburg School District
Monday — (Elementary) hot dog, French toast stick, strawberry yogurt, broccoli, tater tots, fruit mix, cinnamon apples; (WMS, CHS) garlic chicken lo mein, chicken nuggets, taco salad, turkey cheese sub, salad, carrots, broccoli, strawberry cups
Tuesday — (Elementary) spaghetti/meatballs, chicken tenders, salad, pears, red pepper strips, bananas; (WMS, CHS) flatbread pizza, pizza dippers, buffalo ranch salad, chicken honey mustard wrap, salad, red pepper, carrots, strawberry cups, banana
Wednesday — (Elementary) cheeseburger, mini corn dogs, sliced apples, cucumber, pinto beans; (WMS, CHS) chicken teriyaki/ rice, chicken tender/roll, chicken Caesar salad, ham & cheese sub, salad, pears, celery, strawberries
Thursday — (Elementary) grilled cheese, pizza dippers, watermelon, carrots, cauliflower, Craisins; (WMS, CHS) grilled cheese, mini corn dogs, popcorn chicken salad, chicken Caesar wrap, salad, applesauce, cauliflower, broccoli
Friday — (Elementary) make your own flatbread pizza, popcorn chicken, grapes, celery, tomato wedges, apple juice; (WMS, CHS) chipotle chickpea sub, popcorn chicken/roll, Italian salad, chicken ranch wrap, salad, red pepper strips, broccoli, fruit cocktail Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Grafton School District
Monday — (Elementary) toasty cheese sandwich, mini turkey corn dogs, yogurt, cheese & pretzel fun lunch, French fries, chilled fruit; (JLMS) toasty cheese sandwich, curly fries, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) mashed potato & chicken bowl, whole grain sliced bread, corn, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Tuesday — (Elementary) pepperoni pizza, egg & cheese croissant, chicken patty wrap/cheese, seasoned broccoli, whole fruit; (JLMS) boneless chicken wings, chicken gravy, seasoned corn, brown rice, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) pancakes, pork sausage patty, whole grain waffle, hard-boiled egg, syrup, tater tots, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Wednesday — (Elementary) pancakes, pork sausage patty, breakfast syrup, chicken Caesar salad/creamy Caesar dressing, honey graham crackers, build your own pizza fun lunch, tater tots, chilled fruit; (JLMS) buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs/cheddar cheese, breakfast syrup, oven baked potato wedges, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese, shredded cheddar, whole grain toasted garlic bread, green beans, homemade brownie, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Thursday — (Elementary) macaroni and cheese, garlic herb flatbread, chicken nuggets, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, corn, whole fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Philly cheese steak, seasoned crinkle cut fries, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar|
Friday — (Elementary) beef nachos, salsa, low fat sour cream, mini cheese pizza bagels, cereal, Goldfish & yogurt fun lunch, refried vegetarian beans, chilled fruit; (JLMS) beef nachos, low fat sour cream, salsa, refried vegetarian beans, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) toasted cheese sandwich, Campbell's tomato soup, curly fries, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Monday — (Elementary) meatball sub, corn dogs, chicken Caesar salad, salad, broccoli, french fries, strawberries, oranges; (MS, HHS) meatball sub, chipotle chickpea sub, salad, broccoli, french fries, strawberries, oranges
Tuesday — (Elementary) spaghetti & meatballs, chicken patty, turkey and cheese sub, salad, corn, red peppers, banana, grapes; (MS, HHS) spaghetti & meatballs, chipotle chickpea sub, salad, cauliflower, red peppers, banana, grapes
Wednesday — (Elementary) sweet and sour chicken/lo mein, pizza dippers, flatbread pizza, salad, baked beans, cucumber, kiwi, applesauce; (MS, HHS) sweet and sour chicken/lo mein, chipotle chickpea sub, salad, garbanzo beans, cucumber, kiwi, applesauce
Thursday — (Elementary) scrambled eggs/French toast, chicken nugget/pretzel rod, muffin, cheese, yogurt pack, salad, celery, sweet potato fries, pineapple, pears; (MS, HHS) scrambled eggs/French toast, chipotle chickpea sub, salad, celery, sweet potato fries pineapple, pears
Friday — (Elementary) chicken club melt, cheese pizza, yogurt parfait, salad, broccoli, tomato, apple slices, peach cup; (MS, HHS) chicken club melt, chipotle chickpea sub, apple slices, peach cup, salad, tomato, broccoli
Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.