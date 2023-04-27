May 1 through May 5
Cedarburg School District
Monday — (Elementary) French toast/strawberry yogurt, fruit mix, broccoli, orange, mashed potato; (WMS, CHS) orange popcorn chicken, chicken nuggets, taco salad, turkey sub, salad, broccoli, mix fruit, mashed potato Tuesday — (Elementary) beef soft tacos, chicken tenders, black beans, pears, red pepper strips, apple juice; (WMS, CHS) beef tacos, pizza dippers, chicken honey mustard wrap, buffalo ranch salad, salad, pears, grapes, corn, red pepper strips Wednesday — (Elementary) cheeseburger, pretzel & cheese stick & yogurt pack lunch, peaches, broccoli, carrots, apple slices; (WMS, CHS) Mexican beef rice bowl, chicken tenders, chicken Caesar salad, ham cheese sub, salad, carrots, peaches, apple, black beans Thursday — (Elementary) mac & cheese, pizza dippers, grapes, celery, cucumber, orange juice; (WMS, CHS) mac & cheese, mini corn dog, popcorn chicken salad, chicken Caesar wrap, salad, celery, cucumber, grapes, applesauce Friday — (Elementary) popcorn chicken/roll, maple waffle madness/ sausage, salad, carrots, watermelon, juice; (WMS, CHS) BBQ chicken, popcorn chicken, Italian salad, chicken ranch wrap, salad, carrots, cinnamon apple, watermelon Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Grafton School District
Monday — (Elementary) cheesy Italian pull apart, beef walking tacos, sour cream, shredded romaine lettuce, yogurt, cheese & pretzel fun lunch, refried vegetarian beans, whole fruit; (JLMS) beef walking tacos, refried vegetarian beans, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) mashed potato & chicken bowl, dinner roll, corn, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Tuesday — (Elementary) mashed potato & chicken bowl, whole grain dinner roll, pizza roll up, chicken patty wrap/cheese, corn, chilled fruit; (JLMS) vanilla, apple & orange smoothie, low fat mozzarella string cheese, tater tots, baked twin cinnamon rolls, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) cheese pizza cruncher, garlic twist, seasoned broccoli/cheese sauce, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Wednesday — (Elementary) ham and mozzarella flatbread fold, chicken nuggets, whole grain sliced bread, build your own pizza fun lunch, baked crinkle fries, whole fruit; (JLMS) cheese stuffed breadsticks/ marinara sauce, corn, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Nashville hot chicken sandwich, pickles, sliced tomatoes, confetti coleslaw, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Thursday — (Elementary) cheese stuffed breadsticks/marinara sauce, crispy chicken patty sandwich, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, smile potatoes, chilled fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Swedish meatballs, brown rice, seasoned mixed vegetables, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Friday — (Elementary) turkey sandwich, American cheese sandwich, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, corn chips, frosted cinnamon Pop-Tart, whole fruit; (JLMS) mashed potato & chicken bowl, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) chicken & cheese quesadilla, cheese quesadilla, salsa, low fat sour cream, Mexicali corn, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Monday — (Elementary) beef taco, corn dogs, chicken Caesar salad, salad, broccoli, french fries, strawberries, oranges; (MS, HHS) beef tacos, orange, strawberry, salad, waffle fries, broccoli Tuesday — (Elementary) chicken potstickers/veggie fried rice, chicken patty, turkey and cheese sub, salad, garbanzo beans, red peppers, banana, grapes; (MS, HHS) chicken potstickers/veg. fried rice, salad, garbanzo beans, red pepper, banana, grapes Wednesday — (Elementary) buffalo chicken mac & cheese, pizza dippers, flatbread pizza, salad, carrots, cucumber, kiwi, applesauce; (MS, HHS) buffalo chicken mac & cheese, salad, carrots, cucumbers, applesauce, kiwi Thursday — (Elementary) chili nachos, chicken nugget/pretzel rod, muffin, cheese, yogurt pack, salad, celery, cubed potato, pineapple, pears; (MS, HHS) chili nachos, salad, cubed potatoes, celery, cantaloupe, pear Friday — (Elementary) chicken sausage patty/French toast sticks, cheese pizza, yogurt parfait, salad, carrot, broccoli, apple slices, peach cup; (MS, HHS) chicken sausage patty/French toast sticks, apple slices, peach cup, salad, broccoli, carrots Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.