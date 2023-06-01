June 5 through June 9
Cedarburg School District
Monday — (Elementary) cheese pizza, mini corn dogs, blueberries, oranges, celery, baby carrots; (WMS, CHS) chicken nuggets/roll, spaghetti meatballs, turkey sub, taco salad, carrots, salad, blueberries, strawberry cup Tuesday — (Elementary) beef tacos, chicken tender/roll, black beans, pears, red bell pepper strips, banana; (WMS, CHS) pizza dippers, beef tacos, chicken honey mustard wrap, buffalo chicken salad, strawberry cup, salad, bananas, red bell pepper strips Wednesday — (Elementary) cheeseburger, pretzel, cheese stick & yogurt, blueberries, strawberry cup, baby carrots, broccoli; (WMS, CHS) chicken tender/roll, Mexican corn bowl, chicken Caesar salad, ham sub, salad, carrots, peaches, apple, black beans Thursday — (Elementary) pizza dippers, chicken sandwich, apple slices, celery, strawberry cup, cucumbers; (WMS, CHS) mac & cheese, mini corn dog, popcorn chicken salad, chicken Caesar wrap, salad, celery, applesauce, cucumber, grapes Friday — (Elementary) popcorn chicken/roll, hot dog, pears, juice cup, salad, carrots; (WMS, CHS) chicken popcorn/roll, BBQ chicken flatbread, chicken ranch wrap, Italian salad, carrots, salad, grapes, juice Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Grafton School District
Monday — (Elementary) mini turkey corn dogs, yogurt, cheese & pretzel fun lunch, french fries, whole fruit; (JLMS) beef hot dog, harvest cheddar Sunchips, blue raspberry lemon frozen SideKicks; (GHS) mashed potato & chicken bowl, whole grain sliced bread, corn, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Tuesday — (Elementary) pepperoni pizza, egg & cheese croissant, turkey and cheese wrap, green beans, chilled fruit; (JLMS) boneless chicken wings/chicken gravy, seasoned corn, brown rice, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) beef taco meat, tortilla chips, soft flour tortilla, shredded cheddar cheese, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, shredded romaine lettuce, sliced jalapenos, salsa, low fat sour cream, seasoned black beans, corn, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Wednesday — (Elementary) pancakes, pork sausage patty, breakfast syrup, classic American cheeseburger, build your own pizza fun lunch, tater tots, whole fruit; (JLMS) buttermilk pancakes, pork sausage patty, breakfast syrup, oven baked potato wedges, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Final exams-no hot lunch service Thursday — (Elementary) beef hot dog, chicken nuggets, graham crackers, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, corn, chilled fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Final exams-no hot lunch service Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Monday — (Elementary) beef taco, corn dogs, chicken Caesar salad, salad, broccoli, french fries, strawberries, oranges; (MS, HHS) beef tacos, orange, strawberry, salad, waffle fries, broccoli Tuesday — (Elementary) chicken potstickers/veggie, fried rice, chicken patty, turkey and cheese sub, salad, garbanzo beans, red peppers, banana, grapes; (MS, HHS) chicken dumplings/veg. fried rice, salad, waffle fries, broccoli, banana, grapes Wednesday — (Elementary) buffalo chicken mac & cheese, pizza dippers, flatbread pizza, salad, carrots, cucumber, kiwi, applesauce; (MS, HHS) buffalo chicken mac & cheese, salad, carrots, cucumbers, applesauce, kiwi Thursday — (Elementary) muffin, cheese, yogurt pack, turkey & cheese, fruit and vegetables; (MS) chef's choice, vegetable and fruit; (HHS) Last day of school-no hot lunch service Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.