May 29 through June 2
Cedarburg School District
Monday — (Elementary) No school-no hot lunch service Tuesday – (Elementary) popcorn chicken bowl, chicken tenders/roll, mashed potato, broccoli, pears, bananas; (WMS, CHS) pizza dippers, chicken potato bowl, honey mustard wrap, buffalo ranch salad, corn, salad, broccoli, banana, blueberries Wednesday — (Elementary) blueberry muffin/yogurt and cheese stick, cheeseburger, carrots, peaches, apple slices, red pepper strips; (WMS, CHS) chicken tender/roll, meatball sub, chicken Caesar salad, ham cheese sub, salad, carrots, celery, apples, peaches, broccoli Thursday — (Elementary) chicken nuggets/roll, pizza dippers, celery, cucumbers, blueberries, strawberry cups; (WMS, CHS) mini corn dogs, teriyaki chicken bowl, chicken Caesar wrap, popcorn chicken salad, celery, salad, apples, cucumbers Friday — (Elementary) popcorn chicken/roll, hot dog, Craisins, baby carrots, strawberries, pears; (WMS, CHS) popcorn chicken/roll, sloppy joe, chicken ranch wrap, Italian salad, carrots, salad, blueberries, strawberry cups Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Grafton School District
Monday — (Elementary)No school-no hot lunch service Tuesday — (Elementary) mashed potato & chicken bowl, whole grain dinner roll, pizza roll up, chicken patty wrap/cheese, corn, chilled fruit; (JLMS) vanilla, apple & orange smoothie, low fat mozzarella string cheese, tater tots, baked twin cinnamon rolls, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) teriyaki glazed chicken, Asian brown rice, soy sauce, seasoned oriental blend vegetables, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Wednesday — (Elementary) ham and mozzarella flatbread fold, chicken nuggets, whole grain sliced bread, build your own pizza fun lunch, baked crinkle fries, chilled fruit; (JLMS) cheese stuffed breadsticks/marinara sauce, corn, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Nashville hot chicken sandwich, pickles, sliced tomatoes, confetti coleslaw, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Thursday — (Elementary) cheese stuffed breadsticks/marinara sauce, crispy chicken patty sandwich, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, seasoned peas, whole fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Swedish meatballs, brown rice, seasoned mixed vegetables, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Friday — (Elementary) cheese pizza cruncher, beef hot dog, cereal, Goldfish & yogurt fun lunch, green beans, chilled fruit; (JLMS) beef nachos, low fat sour cream, salsa, refried vegetarian beans, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) chicken & cheese quesadilla, cheese quesadilla, salsa, low fat sour cream, Mexicali corn, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Monday — (Elementary) No school-no hot lunch service Tuesday — (Elementary) toasted Italian sub, bacon cheeseburger, turkey and cheese sub, salad, fries, broccoli, bananas, grapes; (MS, HHS) toasted Italian sub, salad, fries, broccoli, bananas, grape Wednesday — (Elementary) scrambled eggs/waffle, pizza dippers, flatbread pizza, salad, carrots, celery, kiwi, applesauce; (MS, HHS) scrambled eggs/waffle, salad, carrots, celery, kiwi, applesauce Thursday — (Elementary) Gen. Tso chicken/rice, chicken nugget/pretzel rod, muffin, cheese, yogurt pack, salad, broccoli, garbanzo beans, watermelon, pears; (MS, HHS) scrambled eggs/waffle, salad, carrots, celery, watermelon, applesauce Friday — (DBES, OLES) muffin, cheese, yogurt pack or turkey & cheese, carrots, apple, juice; (WES) mac & cheese/pretzel rod, cheese pizza, yogurt parfait, salad, corn, cucumber & tomato salad, apple slices, peach cup; (MS, HHS) mac and cheese/pretzel rod, salad, corn, cucumber & tomato salad, apple, peach cup Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.