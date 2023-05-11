May 15 through May 19
Cedarburg School District
Monday — (Elementary) beef ravioli, French toast sticks, strawberry yogurt, fruit mix, oranges, carrots, celery; (WMS, CHS) chicken nuggets/roll, beef ravioli, turkey sub, taco salad, salad, oranges, celery, carrots
Tuesday — (Elementary) chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, strawberries, baked beans, cucumber, apple juice; (WMS, CHS) pizza dippers, tomato basil pesto panini, buffalo ranch salad, honey mustard wrap, salad, pears, cauliflower, strawberries, juice
Wednesday — (Elementary) cheeseburger, chicken nuggets roll, sliced apples, cucumbers, pinto beans, oranges; (WMS, CHS) chicken tender/roll, BBQ rib sandwich, chicken Caesar salad, ham cheese sub, salad, grapes, broccoli, carrots, juice
Thursday — (Elementary) pizza dippers, chicken sandwich, applesauce, oranges, cucumbers, fries; (WMS, CHS) meatball sub, mini corn dogs, popcorn chicken salad, Caesar wrap, salad, applesauce, cucumber, watermelon, tomato wedges
Friday — (Elementary) maple madness waffles/sausage patty, popcorn chicken/roll, salad, red pepper strips, strawberry cups, fruit punch; (WMS, CHS) popcorn chicken/roll, chicken ranch wrap, Italian salad, ranch club, salad, red pepper strips, plums, broccoli, fruit cocktailMenus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Grafton School District
Monday — (Elementary) chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, whole grain dinner roll, ham & cheddar chef salad/light ranch dressing, yogurt, cheese & pretzel fun lunch, steamed peas, whole fruit; (JLMS) BBQ Rib-B-Q sandwich, baked beans, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) mashed potato & chicken bowl, whole grain dinner roll, corn, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Tuesday — (Elementary) beef hot dog, BBQ Rib-B-Q sandwich, chicken patty wrap/cheese, baked beans, chilled fruit; (JLMS) waffles, pork sausage patty, breakfast syrup, oven baked potato wedges,2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) Italian meatball sub, grated parmesan cheese, seasoned crinkle cut fries, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Wednesday — (Elementary) chicken taco, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, classic hamburger, build your own pizza fun lunch, broccoli, whole fruit; (JLMS) chicken taco, shredded romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, sliced carrots, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) boneless chicken wings, garlic twist, buffalo ranch sauce, sriracha honey mustard, pure honey, smile potatoes, 2Mato station, Deli station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Thursday — (Elementary) WG cinnamon glazed French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, natural breakfast syrup, English muffin/egg & cheese, turkey ham & cheese sandwich, seasoned crinkle cut fries, pretzel Goldfish, chilled fruit; (JLMS) tater tots, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) ham and cheese flatbread fold, spicy BBQ chicken flatbread, oven baked potato wedges, 2Mato station, Sono station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar
Friday — (Elementary) country style steak, whole grain sliced bread, cheese pizza cruncher, cereal, Goldfish & yogurt fun lunch, mashed potatoes, whole fruit; (JLMS) country style steak, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar; (GHS) cheese stuffed breadsticks/marinara sauce, broccoli, 2Mato station, Grill station, On The Go station, Fruit & Vegetable bar Menus can be accessed at grafton.nutrislice.com.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Monday — (Elementary) chicken quesadilla, hot dog, chicken Caesar salad, salad, baked beans, celery, strawberries, oranges; (MS, HHS) chicken quesadilla, salad, garbanzo beans, celery strawberries, oranges
Tuesday — (Elementary) popcorn chicken bowl, chicken patty, turkey and cheese sub, salad, mashed potatoes, corn, banana, grapes; (MS, HHS) popcorn chicken bowl, salad, mashed potatoes, corn, banana, grapes
Wednesday — (Elementary) grilled cheese & tomato soup, pizza dippers, flatbread pizza, salad, carrots, cauliflower, kiwi, applesauce; (MS, HHS) grilled cheese and tomato soup, salad, carrots, cauliflower, kiwi, applesauce
Thursday — (Elementary) loaded tater tots/popcorn chicken, chicken nuggets/pretzel rod, muffin, cheese, yogurt, salad, cucumber, red peppers, pineapple, pears; (MS, HHS) loaded tater tots/popcorn chicken, salad, cucumber, red peppers, pineapple, pears
Friday — (Elementary) waffles/chicken sausage, cheese pizza, yogurt parfait, salad, broccoli, cucumber & tomato salad, apple slices, peach cup; (MS, HHS) waffles/ chicken sausage, salad, broccoli, cucumber & tomato salad, apple slices, peach cup Menus can be accessed at mtsdk12.nutrislice.com.