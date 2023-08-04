BELGIUM — A life preserver believed to belong to a missing female paddle boarder in Ozaukee County has been found, though the woman has still not been located.
Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office now say their search has transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery.
The 49-year-old woman, who officials have not yet identified, went to Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to paddle board on Lake Michigan.
The Sheriff's Office was notified shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday about a missing subject.
They searched throughout the night for the woman, who is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 140 pounds, wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts with a white stripe and a green one-piece swimsuit underneath.
It was reported that she was wearing a black life jacket flotation device.
That life jacket was found Thursday afternoon in the water off the shore of Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County more than 16 miles north of Harrington Beach.
"The lifejacket was confirmed by the family to belong to the missing subject on Lake Michigan," according to the Sheriff's Office press release.
The woman's paddle board was located Thursday morning on the lakeshore in Holland, between the two state parks and in Sheboygan County.
The paddle she was using also remains missing. The paddle is described as a single stand-up paddle board paddle, with an orange handle, silver shaft and black paddle blade, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Search efforts on Friday concentrated on water searches from Harrington Beach State Park north to Kohler-Andrae State Park. The Ozaukee County Emergency Management Rescue Boat, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Maritime Unit, Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol and the Wisconsin DNR assisted with the search.
Sheriff's officials are requesting that any homeowners who live along Lake Michigan between the city of Sheboygan and the city of Port Washington check their properties and shoreline for signs of the missing subject.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.