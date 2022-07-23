GRAFTON – A second man has been charged in a sex-for-drugs investigation that allegedly involves multiple underage girls around the area.

Jimmie Oliver, 60, of Grafton, was charged last week with first degree sexual assault and running a drug house, among other charges, after a 17-year-old girl told Grafton police Monday that Oliver raped her at knifepoint when she refused to give him sex in exchange for cocaine.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a subscription: Click here

Now Oliver’s roommate, Christopher S. Tice, 59, was charged Friday with being a party to the crime of sexual exploitation of a child, being a party to the crime of running a drug trafficking place and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Oliver also faces more charges after a second girl came forward Wednesday to say that she was also a victim. The girl, 17, came to the Grafton police station with her mother, saying that she heard about the first girl who reported Oliver to police and didn’t want her “standing alone with her allegations,” according to the criminal complaint.

Assault arrest uncovers Grafton drug house GRAFTON — Grafton police want to hear from any underage girls who may have been victimized b…

The girl said that while she did not have sexual intercourse with Oliver, he coaxed her into other sex acts in exchange for drugs. She said that on one particular day, she did not have enough money to buy $50 of cocaine, so Oliver said she could perform a sex act on him, the criminal complaint said.

She estimated that between May 11 and May 31 of this year, there were eight to 10 occasions in which she performed a sexual favor in exchange for drugs.

Meanwhile, the girl said that Oliver’s roommate, Tice, would sometimes do cocaine with her and one time bought her drugs in exchange for letting him lick her armpit, the complaint said.

She told police that Tice would pay Oliver or take money off his rent if Oliver allowed him to watch him in sex acts with the girls, the complaint said.

Like the first victim, the second girl showed police photos of Oliver naked as evidence, according to the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, when Grafton police executed a search warrant on the home Monday, Tice was there and told police he knew nothing about what Oliver was doing.

Both men are in custody in the Ozaukee County Jail.