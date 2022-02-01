MEQUON - The pursuit of a semi truck that started in Milwaukee County ended in Ozaukee County after officers deployed the use of stop sticks.
Dispatchers with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were notified around 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a private, out-of-state trucking company that one of its drivers had not reported to his designated drop-off location, said James H. Burnett III, director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Using the semi’s GPS, deputies located the vehicle on northbound Interstate 43 approaching the Marquette Interchange.
Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over on I43 near Locust Street, but he failed to stop. Squads continued to pursue with emergency lights activated, and Bayside police officers employed stop sticks near Brown Deer Road, Burnett said. The sticks deflated some of the semi’s tires, but the driver continued on.
“Stop sticks were again deployed by Grafton police, further deflating the vehicle’s tires, and the driver ultimately stopped in the right distress lane on NB I-43 at Bonneville Road in Ozaukee County,” Burnett said.
The driver was taken into custody without incident and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Preliminary testing showed no alcohol or drugs in the driver’s system, Burnett said. And, as the vehicle was not reported stolen, no charges will be requested by MCSO at this time.
Ozaukee County Undersheriff Christy Knowles said the Milwaukee County said the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office requested her department’s assistance. She said the driver was traveling at speeds between 5 and 10 miles per hour as it approached Ozaukee County.
During the incident, the semi did sideswipe a disabled vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of I-43 near Donges Bay Road in Mequon, Knowles said.
The freeway was shut down and traffic was diverted for approximately 15 minutes during the incident.