June 26 through June 30
Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
■ Monday – Beef stroganoff over buttered noodles, peas & carrots, cucumber & onion salad, plum
■ Tuesday – Southwest style pork roast, baked sweet potato, romaine salad/ranch dressing, rye dinner roll/butter, kitchen's choice fruit
■ Wednesday – Sloppy joe on wheat bun, rosemary roasted potatoes, buttered sweet corn, nectarine
■ Thursday – Vegetable lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, mixed lettuce salad/dressing, cantaloupe slice, frosted mint brownie, sugar free cookie
■ Friday – Herbed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, crinkle carrots, kitchen's choice fruit, dinner roll/butter