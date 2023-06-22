June 26 through June 30

Ozaukee County Food and Friendship

MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.

■ Monday – Beef stroganoff over buttered noodles, peas & carrots, cucumber & onion salad, plum

■ Tuesday – Southwest style pork roast, baked sweet potato, romaine salad/ranch dressing, rye dinner roll/butter, kitchen's choice fruit

■ Wednesday – Sloppy joe on wheat bun, rosemary roasted potatoes, buttered sweet corn, nectarine

■ Thursday – Vegetable lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, mixed lettuce salad/dressing, cantaloupe slice, frosted mint brownie, sugar free cookie

■ Friday – Herbed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, crinkle carrots, kitchen's choice fruit, dinner roll/butter

Recommended for you