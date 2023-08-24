Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday — Denver omelet/sauce & sausage patty, potato cake/ketchup, mini bagel/butter, orange juice, streusel coffee cake, diet Jello
Tuesday — Indian butter chicken, basmati rice/peas, winter blend vegetables, banana, oatmeal raisin cookie, diet cookie
Wednesday — Shepherd's pie, steamed spinach, sliced peaches, dinner roll/butter, chocolate pudding, sugar free pudding
Thursday — Oven roasted chicken on the bone-dark meat, twice baked potato, tomato & onion salad, dinner roll/butter, grapes
Friday — BBQ pulled pork on whole wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, melon, ice cream cup