Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday — Bratwurst on roll/peppers & onions, roasted red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, spiced apple slices, cannoli, fruit
Tuesday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, Harvard beets, whole wheat bread/butter, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie, diet cookie =
Wednesday — Chicken Caesar salad/parm cheese/croutons/Caesar dressing, vegetable pasta salad, breadstick/butter, apple, ice cream sandwich, banana
Thursday — Spaghetti/meat sauce, salad/Italian dressing, green beans, seasonal fruit, dinner roll/butter, ice cream, yogurt
Friday — Egg salad on croissant/lettuce, carrots/ranch, honeydew melon