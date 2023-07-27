Ozaukee County Food and Friendship

MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.

Monday — Bratwurst on roll/peppers & onions, roasted red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, spiced apple slices, cannoli, fruit

Tuesday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, Harvard beets, whole wheat bread/butter, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie, diet cookie =

Wednesday — Chicken Caesar salad/parm cheese/croutons/Caesar dressing, vegetable pasta salad, breadstick/butter, apple, ice cream sandwich, banana

Thursday — Spaghetti/meat sauce, salad/Italian dressing, green beans, seasonal fruit, dinner roll/butter, ice cream, yogurt

Friday — Egg salad on croissant/lettuce, carrots/ranch, honeydew melon

