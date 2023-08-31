Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday – Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday – Turkey a la king over brown rice, dilled carrot coins, peas & cheese salad, pineapple juice, chocolate chip cookie, sugar free cookie
Wednesday – Hot ham and cheese on onion roll, au gratin potatoes, broccoli florets, watermelon, vanilla pudding, sugar free pudding
Thursday – Lasagna/Italian meat sauce, Italian blend veggies, spinach salad/French dressing, pear half
Friday – Packwurst on a bun/Packerkraut/ketchup/mustard, packers potato salad, calico beans, Waldorf salad, bears frosted brownie, fruited yogurt