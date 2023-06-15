June 19 through June 23

Ozaukee County Food and Friendship

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.

Monday — Cheeseburger on bun/ketchup & mustard, dilled potato salad, 5-way mixed vegetables, broccoli, fruit cocktail, ice cream cup Tuesday — Grilled chicken breast/gravy, baked bakers, pea pods/ranch dressing, 7 grain bread/butter, fruit Wednesday — Baked fish/tartar sauce, potato casserole, creamed spinach, pear, rye bread/butter, lemon pudding, diet pudding Thursday — Whole wheat spaghetti/meat sauce, Sicilian grande vegetables, romaine salad/Italian dressing, peaches, vanilla yogurt, sugar free yogurt Friday — Hot dog on a bun/ketchup & mustard, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, Rice Krispies treat, sugar free cookie

Recommended for you