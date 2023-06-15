June 19 through June 23
Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday — Cheeseburger on bun/ketchup & mustard, dilled potato salad, 5-way mixed vegetables, broccoli, fruit cocktail, ice cream cup Tuesday — Grilled chicken breast/gravy, baked bakers, pea pods/ranch dressing, 7 grain bread/butter, fruit Wednesday — Baked fish/tartar sauce, potato casserole, creamed spinach, pear, rye bread/butter, lemon pudding, diet pudding Thursday — Whole wheat spaghetti/meat sauce, Sicilian grande vegetables, romaine salad/Italian dressing, peaches, vanilla yogurt, sugar free yogurt Friday — Hot dog on a bun/ketchup & mustard, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, Rice Krispies treat, sugar free cookie