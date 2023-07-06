July 10 through July 14
Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday — Herbed grilled chicken breast, cubed sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli & cauliflower blend, plum, sugar cookie, diet cookie
Tuesday – Hamburger on a bun/cheddar cheese slice/ketchup/mustard packet, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon slice, ice cream cup
Wednesday – Fish sandwich on a bun/tartar sauce, carrot coins, creamy coleslaw, mandarin oranges
Thursday – Chicken Provencal, herbed red potatoes, french cut green beans, french bread, fruit, sugar cookie, sugar free cookie
Friday – Oven baked ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted root vegetables, watermelon, oatmeal raisin cookie, diet Jello