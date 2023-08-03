Aug. 7 through Aug. 11
Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday — Sweet & sour chicken/green pepper/onions/pineapple, brown rice, crinkle cut carrots, orange, cookie, sugar free cookie
Tuesday — Oven roasted pork, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli salad, 7-grain bread/butter, grapes
Wednesday — Jumbo chili dog on poppy seed bun/diced onions/ketchup & mustard, buttered sweet corn, baked beans, fruit salad, cream puff
Thursday — Chili/beans/saltine crackers, green beans, diced peaches, wheat dinner roll/butter, chocolate chip cookie, diet cookie
Friday — Lemon herb chicken breast, baked sweet potato/butter, corn, whole wheat bread/butter, watermelon slices