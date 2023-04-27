April 24 through April 28
Ozaukee County Food and Friendship
MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Reservations and cancellations are required by noon two days in advance. Call 262-284-8136.
Monday — Oven baked ham, scalloped potatoes, peas & carrots, Italian bread/butter, pineapple slices
Tuesday — Chicken Chow Mein over rice, sugar snap peas, tomato & onion salad, fruit cocktail, iced brownie, banana
Wednesday — Meat & bean chili/cheese & saltine crackers, green beans, corn bread muffin/butter, cranberry compote
Thursday — Whole wheat spaghetti/Italian sausage, Italian blend veggies, romaine salad/Italian dressing, Italian bread/butter, peaches
Friday — Chicken enchilada casserole, southwest style corn, refried beans, pineapple slices, churro, yogurt