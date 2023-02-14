THIENSVILLE — Six people are vying to fill the two at-large Village Board of Trustee seats that are on the April 4 ballot. But first they must make the cut in the Feb. 21 primary, where voter can can choose two candidates.
The seats, now held by Jennifer Abraham and Rob Holyoke, expire in April. Holyoke said he would not seek another term after more than 26 years on the board. Abraham is running again. Also on the ballot are Douglas Chimenti, Jesse Daily, John Kukla, Rebecca Holyoke Odeja and Linda Unkefer.
The Thiensville Business Association will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Port Washington State Bank, 197 Main St., Thiensville. Chimenti, Daily, Kukla and Unkefer will be in attendance.
The News Graphic asked each candidate the same three questions. Here are their responses:
1.What skills, expertise and/or knowledge will you bring to the board?
Jennifer Abraham: I have brought to the board my ability to listen, observe and process information. As a retired small business owner, I considered multiple points of view in order to make decisions with complete confidence. This approach has proven valuable in making decisions for the village. I attribute much of the knowledge I have needed for the job of trustee to my time spent living in the village of Thiensville. I grew up in Thiensville. After a few years away, I returned to practice dentistry in Thiensville for 30 years. I chose to come back to Thiensville. I have actively observed the village’s progress over six decades, and have come to understand the delicate balance between inertia and disruption. I gained additional knowledge while serving as a Thiensville trustee for the past three years. I will continue to promote options which support Thiensville’s identity, independence, quality service and appropriate development.
Douglas Chimenti: As a previous town administrator, I bring operational knowledge of how to run and maintain a village to the board. As a former battalion commander in the active U.S. Army, I bring knowledge of long/short-term planning, strategic planning, budgets and fiscal planning in excess of $100 million, maintaining and operating a motor pool of over 250 pieces of heavy equipment and 26 years of ethics, equal opportunity, and other training to manage and lead personnel. I am also a firm believer that members of the board should be conflict free and vote representing the residents of Thiensville and never have to abstain from a motion due to personal, family or business interests.
Jesse Daily: Owner/Founder: CORE Consulting, LLC (2007–present), the cheel (2014–present), Daily Taco & Cantina (2020-present) & the baaree (2018- present) Volunteer efforts in Thiensville: director-founder: Thiensville Village Market (reimagined in 2013 @ Village Park), director/ founder: The Best “Dam” Blues Festival (2020–present), board member: Thiensville Business Association (2012–present), Thiensville Fire Department: Corporation Member (retired), other Volunteer Activities: Food Trucks in the Park, Nightmare on Elm Street, Gala in the Park.
John Kukla: I moved to Thiensville in 1987. In 1989, I joined the Thiensville Volunteer Fire Department where I worked up to the rank of captain performing as a firefighter, EMT and dive rescue team member. In 1991 I was elected into the position of president of the Thiensville Volunteer Fire Department Corp. In 2012, I resigned from active duty on the fire department but I continue on, to this day, as president of the corporation. Over those years I’ve made many friends within the community and fostered many wonderful working relationships with area fire departments and our local Village officials. Acting in the positions I’ve held within the fire department, I’ve had opportunities to learn about many aspects of the village. It’s been an honor to work with our past and present village presidents, administrators, trustees, front office personnel, the DPW, the Business Association and our wonderful police department.
Rebecca Holyoke Odeja: My roots in Thiensville run deep, going back eight generations. As a lifelong resident, I know the village inside and out and I am deeply invested in its success. I believe that there is no place in local government for partisanship and that the foremost duty of a trustee is to listen, so I pledge to be accessible and open to constituents’ concerns. We all have the best interest of Thiensville at heart and compromise is critical to achieving the best outcomes. In my role as a surgical assistant, I have honed the skill to both focus on details and see the big picture simultaneously.
Linda Unkefer: As personnel manager for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for nearly three decades, I was responsible for developing and managing an annual multimillion dollar budget. I participated in labor negotiations and was responsible for ensuring all signatories abided by provisions of the contract. As a member of the operations department, we worked to produce more than one hundred concerts annually. My managing style promoted communication and transparency. Now that I am retired, it is my desire to use these skills to be a successful trustee for the village I have enjoyed living in for over 30 years.
2. What are your overall thoughts of the Southern Ozaukee Fire Department and what adjustments do you think could be made, if any?
Abraham: We made a difficult decision to form the SOFD so that we could continue to provide quality fire service independently at this point in time. This is a key time for long term planning. It is critical to our identity that this new entity maintain a physical presence in Thiensville. We also need to set in place a periodic reporting system to assure that both fire and rescue services meet or exceed the quality provided by the Thiensville Fire Department.
Chimenti: I was against the SOFD concept. We lost a part of the village that we will never get back. The Thiensville Fire Department could have been saved.
Daily: A tough question ... and one that is very unpopular ... however, I think that the merging of the fire departments in the end was a good decision for both municipalities. Thiensville has been plagued with inequities in their capability to do effective changes within the community, specifically around inspections and authorizations for them. Having to utilize a third party (NSFD) has also proven to be very costly and unfortunately extremely expensive both to the village and business. Being that SOFD is fully capable of this gives me hope that this is a positive change for us here in Thiensville. Time can only tell.
Kukla: Due to employment issues and lack of volunteerism, our village and the city of Mequon were forced into a merger of our fire departments. The merger was inevitable, but it brings us a larger base of firefighters and EMTs and better response times. Being president of the Thiensville Volunteer Fire Department Corp., I attended as many of the Joint SOFD committee meetings as I could. The full, end-to-end process of implementing the new fire department will take some time, but Chief Bialk and his staff are very capable and very much up to the challenge to make the SOFD the best fire department in the area.
Holyoke Odeja: While I was saddened to see the TFD disbanded, I understand that it was a difficult and necessary decision for both communities to provide a crucial service without crippling us financially. It is imperative that the partnership be equitable, and one important step in that direction could be to create a new, centrally located headquarters. Though we share a community with Mequon, Thiensville has its own identity and I want to be clear that I would never be in favor of drastic measures that would compromise our independence.
Unkefer: Initially I had concerns about the merger of the Thiensville and Mequon fire departments. After attending board meetings and communicating with individual trustees, I decided to trust the experts when they recommended the merger. To better inform the public, especially those who still have major concerns over the merger, I propose that as we track benefits and expenses of the merger, we present the results regularly to the public via newsletter (which is already mailed to each household). This transparency should help the public to regain trust. If there are problems with the benefits or expenses, adjustments can be made, using the mechanisms provided in the agreement.
3. What are two key issues that will be important for the village to address in the next term?
Abraham: Two issues which will be addressed next term are roads and new business district development. Thiensville residents have asked the village to prioritize repair and replacement of village roads and walks. We will be making decisions regarding land bordering the corner of Freistadt Road and Main Street while completing infrastructure enhancements in this business district. I look forward to help in addressing these issues as a Thiensville village trustee.
Chimenti: Thiensville needs a long term strategic plan to outline and prioritize upcoming projects and needs.
Setting the village up for long term financial/operational success to never have to merge with any surrounding municipality.
Daily: Continuation of the developments in our community that have begun and to follow up on those that have stalled. Looking for ways for us to incentivize businesses financially for them to want to do business in here. Currently, there are very few (if any) incentives for a business to move here and part of our current administration is against any “hand-outs” or financial incentives over than state and federal programs per se. If you look at Mequon, and what they offer to their community, it’s a “no-brainer” when it comes to a location selection. They make it pretty easy ... and worthwhile.
Kukla: Moving forward with building up our business district by attracting new businesses to occupy our vacant downtown properties and making sure the village board remains as transparent as possible giving the village residents the information they need-deserve-want in a timely manner.
Holyoke Odeja: Our village is evolving, and it is important that with new developments, we maintain the historic, small-town feel that we all love. I aim to foster walkability and a favorable environment for entrepreneurs to invest. A local economy is everyone’s business! Another predominant concern is our shrinking state aid and rising expenses. Thiensville has historically boasted debt-free status and we need to be creative to balance low taxes while still funding municipal projects and maintaining services that make this a great place to live. I will bring commonsense decisions to the board to tackle these issues.
Unkefer: In January 2023 the board resolved to approve a Parks and Open Space Plan which will guide improvements. In 2021, the Thrive in Thiensville Plan was adopted which outlines the financing strategy for the redevelopment of the historic downtown district. To address the need for new businesses to create revenue and preserve Thiensville’s charm, a subcommittee which would advise the board and administrator could be developed. Their function would be to seek out and receive feedback from current residents and business owners, presenting the results of their efforts to the above, creating an effective, organized approach.