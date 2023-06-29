More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined. One in five of us will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
While there is a lot of information available regarding skin cancer, not all of it is accurate.
Here are 5 common misconceptions about skin cancer, according to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery:
1. I am not at risk because my routine doesn’t include outdoor activities.
Even driving with the sunroof open or walking around outdoor shopping centers during peak hours can have a negative impact on your skin. Dermatologists have also discovered that even brief sun exposure throughout the year can add up to significant damage for people.
2. People who tan easily don’t get burned and won’t get skin cancer.
There is no such thing as a healthy tan. Every time your skin color changes after sun exposure, your risk of developing sun-related malignancies increases.
3. People with darker skin are not at risk for sun damage and skin cancer.
While it is true that people with naturally darker complexions have a lower risk of skin cancer than people with fair complexion, this does not mean they can’t get skin cancer. Everyone should take action to protect their skin and eyes from exposure to the sun.
4. Anything higher than SPF 30 is all the same.
If you don’t apply enough sunscreen or apply it wrong, it may result in a lower SPF than the labeled protection level. Higher SPF sunscreens can also provide extra sun protection under extreme UV conditions. Regardless of the SPF level, be sure to reapply sunscreen at least every two hours and after swimming.
5. I don’t need to wear sunscreen when it’s cloudy or in the winter.
Even under cloud cover or in cold temperatures, it is possible for the ultraviolet rays from the sun to harm your skin and cause long-lasting damage.
How to spot skin cancer early:
Pay attention to a change in skin, a growth on the skin, a sore that doesn’t heal, and a change in a mole on the skin. These are all potential symptoms of skin cancer.
Dermatologists recommend knowing your “ABCDEs” to help catch early signs of melanoma, one of the most dangerous types of skin cancer:
- Asymmetrical. Does one half of the spot match the other half ?
- Border. Is the edge of the spot jagged or irregular?
- Color. Does the spot have multiple colors within it, such as shades of brown, black, tan, red or purple?
- Diameter. Is the spot larger than the size of a pencil eraser, or about 6mm?
- Evolving. Has the spot changed over time?
With skin cancer being diagnosed more than all other cancers combined, it is important to take care of your skin and always keep an eye out for signs of skin cancer. To learn more about skin cancer, head to healthcare.ascension.org or the American Academy of Dermatology website, www.aad.org. To speak with a dermatologist about skin cancer signs and symptoms, you can make an appointment online or by phone.
Heather M. Wells-Holtey, M.D. is a board-certified Dermatologist with Madison Medical Affiliates.