GRAFTON — All working parents can relate to the struggle to find affordable local child care, and most are familiar with the reality of being waitlisted at facilities that are closest to home.
Observing that need in their growing community, St. Joseph Parish School has decided to open a second 3K classroom beginning this school year.
In the last few years, many prospective families had to be turned away due to enrollment caps, explained SJPS principal Amanda Matthews, who added that the school wants to meet the needs of Grafton’s increasing population.
“Grafton is a rapidly growing community with many new homes being built and families moving in,” she said. “As a result, we have chosen to expand our program so we can provide more families the opportunity to begin their child’s educational journey at our exceptional school.” St. Joseph’s offers different 3K scheduling options for families, including full-day options of three, four or five days per week and half-day options of three, four and five days per week. Families are also allowed to enroll throughout the school year as their child turns 3.
These options were “designed to meet the various schedules of the families of our littlest learners,” Matthews said.
Students enrolled in 3K experience a curriculum based on the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards (WMELS), whose guiding principles include the prioritization of a child’s own capabilities and competence, the appreciation of their own individual developmental rate and the importance of play and active exploration.
Longtime SJPS substitute teacher Nicole Vaculik will be taking on the role of morning 3K teacher, collaborating with full-day 3K teacher Amanda Christian. She described the program as “already thriving and dynamic.”
“Our programs are play-based, encourage positive social interactions and allow for opportunities to explore the world around us,” she said. The classroom environment is designed to “encourage critical thinking so that the desire to explore, play, and experiment occurs naturally.”
3K students at SJPS participate in library time, physical education, art and music. They are also a part of the school’s Buddy System and field trips with other classes, and have access to before and after school on-site extended care.
St. Joseph has operated a parish school in the Grafton area for over 130 years and has a current enrollment of 138 students, with a teacher- to-student ratio of 1:13. The school’s mission is to “be the hands of Christ and go forth and serve others,” and enrollment is open to non-parishioners and non-Catholics alike.
“All students are welcome at SJPS,” Matthews said.
“Many parents may not realize that anyone can attend St. Joe’s, even if they are not parish members or Catholic,” said Shannon Morgan, whose four children have attended the school.
Morgan said that she and her husband, Brian, selected the school because of their own positive experience with Catholic education, and because of the “community atmosphere, tenured teachers and academics.”
At SJPS, she added, parents “have strong rapport with all teachers and access to them when needed.”
“Our feedback, as parents, matters,” she said.
Vaculik is also a former school parent. “I put my teaching degree to work as a substitute SJPS teacher beginning when my youngest child was in 5K,” she said. “My children have all since graduated from SJPS and joke that I’m still here.”
The school also endeavors to make enrollment possible for families of all sizes, backgrounds, abilities and income levels, said Matthews. SJPS is part of the Wisconsin School Choice Program and also offers payment plans, multi-student and referral discounts, and fundraising opportunities for families to reduce the cost of yearly tuition.
Through its Angel Fund, SJPS offers full and partial scholarships to families who apply. Additionally, SJPS participates in the Special Needs Scholarship Program, said Matthews, which allows them to “support students with special needs whose families are seeking a values-based Christian environment for their children.”
The expanded 3K program will mean that more families have “the opportunity to begin their child’s educational journey at our exceptional school,” Matthews said.