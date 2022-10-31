MEQUON — Concordia University’s Student Government Association recently hosted a forum featuring the candidates running for Wisconsin State Assembly Districts 23 as well as for District 24.
Held in Albrecht Lounge last Monday night, students and other community members gathered to watch Assembly District 23 incumbent Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, and her opponent Purnima Nath, R-Brown Deer, as well as Assembly District 24 incumbent Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, and his challenger Bob Tatterson, D-Mequon, voice their goals and priorities for representing their districts in a robust debate.
“For us students at Concordia, it’s a very unique opportunity to engage with candidates that come from local and federal governments, so as a student government, we really tried to push people to be involved and vote and be engaged with those things,” SGA President Yannik Gruner said.
After introducing themselves in their opening remarks, candidates were each given 90 seconds to answer the questions and allowed two rebuttals to respond to their opponents. Questions, which were prescreened and provided to Gruner prior to the forum, tackled a variety of topics including gun violence, legalizing marijuana and public safety.
Republican Purnima Nath shared her views on gun violence by first explaining the Rowlatt Act of 1919, which the British government passed to give powers to the police to arrest any person living in British India suspected of seditious doings and to contain any revolutionary activities (weapons were taken away from Indians). Nath said this led to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre a few months later, where a large peaceful crowd of protesters were surrounded and gunned down by the British Indian Army. She tied this to red flag laws — laws that allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary removal of a person's firearm if they feel that person is a threat to themselves or others — and said that they are not the answer.
“Gun safety is important for everybody, but you cannot simply disarm people,” she said.
However, Andraca responded by saying red flag laws — which are used in at least 12 states — are crucial for preventing a massacre and keeping schools safe.
“This has saved lives in other states and we absolutely need something like this in Wisconsin,” she said, adding that arming school security guards will not work. “These are laws that are proven constitutional, they are data driven and there is evidence that they work.” As for the second topic, Andraca supports legalizing marijuana, also saying it would be a public safety benefit.
“People are buying something off of the street and don’t know what is in it and they’re dying because it is laced with fentanyl,” she said. “We should legalize marijuana if for no other reason than to make sure it is safe for the people who choose to use it.”
Andraca added that medical marijuana should have been legalized a long time ago, noting how many cancer patients or children who have seizures still can’t get a prescription for their pain relief.
Nath cited the correlation between the legalization of marijuana and the increased murder rate in Illinois in recent years.
“They’re not dying because of guns, they’re dying because they’re mentally depressed,” Nath said, referring back to the root cause of gun violence. “We’re not looking at the holistic picture.”
Andraca quickly responded by saying that the murder rate in Illinois is higher partly because of the unregulated guns coming from Wisconsin.
Both candidates then concluded the forum discussing public safety concerns, as Andraca said she would spend government surplus by cutting taxes and increasing shared revenue to fund police and other services, while Nath questioned government spending, saying it must be spent appropriately.
For more coverage of the Nov. 8 statewide general election, click here.