State hoping to ease school bus driver shortage

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Local school districts continue dealing with a shortage of bus drivers, while the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adjusting its testing requirements temporarily, in the hopes of attracting more drivers moving forward.
According to a press release from WisDOT this month, drivers seeking a school bus license will not be required to complete the portion of the test that “identifies ‘under the hood’ engine components” through March 31 of this year.
“WisDOT is taking every available opportunity to ease the strain on communities struggling to recruit drivers by removing barriers that might keep prospective drivers from applying,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.
“Wisconsin’s CDL examiners will focus on the testing requirements that are critical to safety in order to help school districts and communities struggling to recruit qualified school bus drivers,” Boardman added.
Locally, however, it is undecided as to whether use of that waiver will be applied.
Patty Passmore, a representative of the company GO Riteway, which supplies bus service to many local districts, said it is under consideration, but she had not heard a decision yet as of Tuesday morning.
“I don’t know that Riteway is going to take that away,” Passmore said. “I understand what the state is doing, but Riteway is looking internally to decide if we want to do that.”
Passmore works at the Riteway Depot that coordinates bussing for Grafton, Cedarburg and the Northern Ozaukee school districts.
She said that while the adjustment for CDL licensure hasn’t been decided yet, Go Riteway has been undertaking initiatives to attract new drivers. She said there is a $2,000 sign-on bonus currently, as well as a $2,000 referral bonus for drivers who bring in others.
She noted that the company is also allowing ridealongs for drivers’ children, so drivers who have children can bring them along if needed. She said school buses can be fitted with fivepoint harnesses or for car seats.
In Mequon, the schools also use GO Riteway bus services.
“Mequon-Thiensville, along with many other area school districts, has experienced some challenges related to the short supply of bus drivers,” said Molly Loucks, director of communications and engagement for the Mequon-Thiensville School District.
“In order to alleviate some of the difficulties the driver shortage has caused, we've had to adjust dismissal times for extracurricular activities to accommodate bus driver availability, encouraged parents and students to drive themselves to events whenever possible, assisted Riteway in recruiting for drivers as often as we can, and had to combine some dismissal routes on a couple of occasions.”
Under the DOT waiver, all other sections of the test, written and road, will remain in place according to WisDOT information. The test waiver is possible for WisDOT because of a waiver by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that temporarily allows test modifications.