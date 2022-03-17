State of Mequon-Thiensville is strong, leaders say

MEQUON — Growth and development in both Mequon and Thiensville, measured progress toward better fire department staffing, increased performance among students in the school district and improved school facilities were among the 2021 highlights reported by the leaders of Mequon, Thiensville and the M-T School District and the Chamber of Commerce during the State of the Community presentation last week.
Hosted by the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce, the event was held at the Foxtown Annex, one of the flagship developments in the Mequon Town Center improvement. Presenting the state of their respective communities and organizations were Chamber of Commerce President Dean Rennicke, Mequon Mayor John Wirth, Thiensville President Van Mobley and M-T School Superintendent Matthew Joynt.
While there was much progress to report, several speakers noted the challenges of the past two years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, business closures and a divisive school board recall election.
“But Mequon and Thiensville thrived despite all of the unfortunate division over the past two years,” Wirth said. “A challenge for the future will be to find ways to express our disagreements without being divisive. We need to find common ground where we can and, when we cannot, we must find ways to disagree without being disagreeable. We can and should be better than our national and state leaders who apparently believe that division can replace leadership.”
Joynt called the challenges they had to overcome “daunting” at times But Mobley looked for the rose in the thorn bush.
“The world is kind of a mess, if you haven’t noticed,” he said. “And we should all be thankful, rather than vituperative, about the fact that we live in a wonderful little oasis of sanity like Thiensville, Wisconsin, which was just recognized as #15 on a list of best small communities to live in throughout the Midwest.”
Below are highlights of each of the speaker’s remarks:
Rennicke rallied the crowd by talking about how wonderful it was for everyone to gather in one room again, following a hybrid event last year. He said that chamber membership stood at 425, one of its highest ever.
The sad news, he said, was the impact COVID had on local businesses, including forcing some to close.
He was positive about the fact the chamber was able to restart the chamber’s regularly scheduled events and thanked the sponsors for all they contribute to allow those to occur. Events include the golf outing, the chamber award’s dinner and the in-person luncheons, which have featured speakers such as Milwaukee Brewers President Rick Schlesinger, retired Milwaukee Bucks announcer Jim Paschke and more.
Rennicke also talked about the success of the chamber’s Young Professionals group, which holds morning coffee sessions, trivia night, networking in the park and virtual workout sessions.
He also gave a shout out to chamber Executive Director Tina Schwantes and Chamber Program and Marketing Manager Gina Sotelo.
Wirth is at the end of his tenure as mayor, having chosen not to serve a second term. He served close to 20 years as alderman prior to that.
The city boasts a long list of accomplishments last year, Wirth said, from a citywide revelation, to a post-Census redistricting, to improved parks and roads as well as the completed Gateway Structure shared with Thiensville.
It has boosted the number of full-time Fire Department staff and is in the midst of a joint study with the village of Thiensville to explore a shared fire department.
Wirth also said the city continues to strengthen the Police Department and the tools available to it, including new license plate cameras along the roads.
“They already have helped solve a few crimes. Unfortunately, there is a crime epidemic to our south and it is spreading to suburban communities,” Wirth said.
He said that despite some occasional spikes and contrary to popular belief, the overall crime rate is not getting worse.
“Much of the credit is due to an excellent police department and expanding neighborhood patrols,” he said.
Mobley also cited the partnership with Mequon to study shared fire services, adding that current Fire Chief Brian Reiels will be retiring in June and noting the department has been in a transition. He said that increased training requirements from the state has increased fire department burdens and led to a diminished number of members.
“When the call goes out, there are fewer and fewer volunteers to answer it,” Mobley said.
He said the joint working group with Mequon will soon come up with a scenario for what a consolidated department will look like.
He said the village is also forging ahead with redevelopment efforts, namely the Thiensville Crossing in the area around the intersection of Freistadt Road and Main Street, where the village has created a TIF district and is working to “spark remarkable enhancements in that area,” Mobley said. “It is going to be amazing. Wow.”
The village is also seeing more residential development, both on the former Lumen Christi School site and the former M& I Bank site, though supply chain issues are slowing construction goals.
Mobley also noted the village’s very high credit rating of Aa3 and its recent decision to borrow $4.5 million to help the village in its redevelopment efforts.
Joynt said that the state of the Mequon-Thiensville School District is strong because of the collaborative efforts of all those that contribute to it, but said he’d be dishonest if he didn’t share that that strength was at risk.
“Our community has experienced divisiveness like we have not been confronted with in a very long time,” he said. “It has been hard for the community. It has been hard for our students and their families. And it has been especially hard on our staff members.”
Joynt said they must find ways to come together to ensure MTSD students are equipped with what they need to succeed.
MTSD is regarded as one of the top school district in the state, and Joynt said data supports their continued strong standing. Per the state’s Department of Public Instruction’s Annual School District Report Card, MTSD last fall again received a rating of “significantly exceeds expectations.” He said that when comparing overall scores, MTSD ranked second to all other K-12 public school districts serving a student enrollment above 3,500 students.
Joynt also noted that the school district’s credit position remains extremely strong, with the highest bond rating of Aaa. It is one of only three of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts to hold the top rating.
And despite the many challenges of the pandemic, include learning loss, Joynt said they are starting to see the results of the academic recovery plans. Specifically: — Winter testing results indicate that 87% of students grades K5-2 are on track to be reading at or beyond their assigned grade level by the end of the school year. That is 16% more students than last school year at this time.
— Winter testing results indicate that 62% of elementary and middle school students (grades 2-8) are projected to rate proficient or advanced in reading on this spring’s state assessment, a 7% increase over last year.
— Winter testing mathematics results indicate that 68% of elementary and middle school students (grades 2-8) are projected to rate proficient or advanced on this spring’s state assessment, a 12% increase over last year.
Joynt ended by thanking those who help to contribute to the success of the district.
“I hope that with every opportunity you are given to build a stronger community, you can join me in bringing people together — especially in the interest of serving our children,” he said. “I know that they are watching.”