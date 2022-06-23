CEDARBURG — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Festivals of Cedarburg is welcoming back Strawberry Festival for its 37th year in downtown Cedarburg Saturday and Sunday.
Strawberry Festival will continue on much as it has in the past, according to a press release, with thousands of fest-goers browsing and purchasing original artwork from hundreds of artists, enjoying live music at the downtown stages, participating in fun activities and indulging in strawberry delicacies.
This year’s festival is bringing back Party in the Park, a two-day blues event at Cedar Creek Park’s bandshell, which will also offer a beer garden and kids and family activities.
“We’re so excited to be back with Strawberry Festival,” Executive Director Patrick Curran said. “June was definitely too quiet the last two years, and we’re ready to make up for lost time. When the festival opens at 10 a.m. on June 25, our streets will be teaming with artists, vendors, music and an amazing array of food, and our Party in the Park Blues Bash will give people a place to escape from the busy heart of the festival to enjoy many of the Festival’s offerings in a grassy space that’s open and comfortable.”
Festivals of Cedarburg is partnering with Grafton’s Paramount Music Association to bring the Blues Bash to Strawberry Festival. Local and regional blues performers, including Alex Wilson and Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, will sing the blues for festival attendees at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Fans can also watch the Blues Challenge, a competition between six acts, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday followed by Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Alter Boys at 6 p.m.
Party in the Park will offer extended festival hours until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
For the little ones, Party in Park will still offer pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, food vendors, dancers and other activities. CedarQuaker 500, sponsored by Port Washington State Bank, will launch hundreds of rubber ducks into the creek in a race to the finish Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
In addition, fest-goers can enjoy music at the Gruber Law Office Main Stage — Festival Food Court which will feature cover bands with shaded seating and is in close proximity to the main Festival Food Court. The 2022 lineup includes local favorites like Dollar Dogs, The Last Bees and In the Know. Throwback Stereo will rock you until 8:30 p.m. during the festival’s extended Saturday night hours. Sunday’s lineup includes Our House and The Sensations.
As far as other activities, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County’s Berry Big Run for the Kids, a 5K run/walk event, kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and circles through the neighborhoods that surround the downtown area.
Families can also take a ride on the Tractor Hayride Shuttle that travels around the festival route, provided by Cedarburg Creek Farms.
Off the festival footprint, the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts will feature two exhibits, Lost, Found and Stitched: Pat Kroth featuring art made from repurposed and recycled materials, and Midwest Views featuring quilts depicting scenes from around the Midwest. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.CedarburgFestivals.org or call 262-377-3891.