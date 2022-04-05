CEDARBURG – Incumbents Laura Stroebel and Rick Leach will keep their seats on the Cedarburg School Board and will be joined by Elizabeth Charland and Hani Malek, following Tuesday’s spring election.
School Board positions may technically be nonpartisan, but the Cedarburg School Board race seemingly had everything to do with party, according to supporters and opponents, including the state Republican and Democratic parties.
But voters were not so rigid in whom they sent to the board.
Eight candidates were on the ballot for four open spots on the board: incumbents Leach, Stroebel, Charland, Malek, Jen Calzada, Kate Erickson, Ryan Hammetter and Jamie Maier.
Calzada, who was appointed to the board last year, announced in late January that she was resigning from the board and withdrawing from the election due to negative harassment of her family, but her name remained on the ballot.
The Republican Party of Wisconsin supported Calzada, Stroebel, Leach and Charland, while the Democratic Party of Wisconsin encouraged voters to choose Malek, Erickson, Hammetter and Maier. Yards signs around the city and town of Cedarburg were typically arranged in blocks of four.
Voter turnout for the race in Ozaukee County was 47.59%, with 25,367 casting votes. A small portion of Washington County voters are part of the Cedarburg School District; 607 people in that county cast votes in the race.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Laura Stroebel (i)
|3,822
|14.7%
|Rick Leach (i)
|3,544
|13.6%
|Elizabeth Charland
|3,460
|13.3%
|Hani Malek
|3,248
|12.5%
|Ryan Hammetter
|3,172
|12.2%
|Kate Erickson
|3,055
|11.7%
|Jamie Maier
|2,887
|11.1%
|Jennifer Calzada
|2,764
|10.6%
|Write in
|22
|0.9%